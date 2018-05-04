Remembering Martha Marshall

XENIA — Martha Marshall was for many years, the librarian who was responsible to see that the books were well-circulated among all the Greene County libraries. Books which had been at a particular library for a length of time were removed and transported to another of the Greene County libraries, giving the residents equal opportunity for many different selections. She was also a volunteer for The Greene County Historical Society and the wife of former Mayor Walter Marshall.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

