CEDARVILLE — Born in Cedarville in 1863, Hal Reid was a playwright and stage and screen actor. In addition to acting on the stage in New York, he wrote at least 117 plays, many of which were staged on Broadway. He was an actor, director and writer who, it was said, during his lifetime career earned over $1 million dollars. He was the father of Wallace Reid who starred in many Hollywood films.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

