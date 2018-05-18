Remembering Albert Bales

NEW JASPER TOWNSHIP — Albert Bales was born in New Jasper Township in 1869, Bales’ mother died when he was four and his father when he was 15. He lived with an uncle until he finished his education and then took charge of the family farm which had been passed on to him. In 1907 he sold that property and purchased a larger farm on Hook Road in New Jasper Township. All his life he was known as “Beezer,” a name his family gave him because he was “always busy as a bee.”

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

