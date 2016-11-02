Four receive All-Horizon League honors

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — Four members of the Wright State women’s soccer team were honored as the Horizon League announced its post season awards on Monday.

Sophomore forward Aaliyah Patten was selected to the First Team, junior midfielder Niki Romero and senior goalkeeper Katie Ruff were each named to the Second Team and defender Andrea Gomez was chosen to the All-Freshman Team.

Patten of Fairborn is tied for fourth in the league in shots with 46 as she leads the squad with 12 points (four goals, four assists). Part of the All-Freshman Team last season, her four goals in 2016 came against Belmont, Cleveland State, Valparaiso and Oakland while her four assists were versus Ohio State, Green Bay, Cleveland State and Youngstown State.

Romero of Las Vegas, is a First Team All-League selection in 2015, scored a goal at Ohio State and Lipscomb. She is also tied for the team lead in assists with four versus Belmont, Green Bay, Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky.

Ruff of Colorado Springs, Colo. is second in the league with 84 saves and is tied for second with four shutouts against Saint Francis (Penn.), Fort Wayne, Detroit Mercy and Cleveland State. She was named the league Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 6, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

Gomez of Loveland was a key part of the Raider defense that posted four shutouts on the season. She also recorded seven shots, including two against Northern Kentucky.

Wright State (6-11-2, 4-4-1 Horizon) lost in the first round of Horizon League Tournament play on Oct. 31.

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics.

