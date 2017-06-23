WSU’s Sexton signs with Padres

FAIRBORN — Pitcher Danny Sexton, who competed for the Wright State baseball team this past spring, has signed a free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres, it was announced on Thursday.

Sexton (Pataskala Watkins Memorial) was a Second Team All-Horizon League selection in 2017. He led the league in batters struck out looking (29), was tied for second in wins (8), ranked third in earned run average (2.78), fifth in opposing batting average (.237) and was sixth in innings pitched (90.2). During league play, the lefthander was the leader in batters struck out looking (22) and was tied for second in wins (5), third in innings pitched (60.0), fifth in strikeouts (45) and ninth in opposing batting average (.255).

The Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 20 and March 27, Sexton picked up wins over Clemson, South Carolina and Pittsburgh this season along with Valparaiso, Milwaukee, Oakland, Northern Kentucky and Ilinois Chicago (UIC) during league play. He struck out a season-high nine against Oakland on April 22 and had seven strikeouts at Clemson on Feb. 19.

“I’m extremely blessed to be able to continue my dream as a baseball player, but I couldn’t have made it here without my family and my RaiderGang brothers,” said Sexton. “I love Wright State and it will always be home to me.”

Sexton joins his brother, Robby, who pitched for the Raiders from 2013-16, in the professional ranks. Robby, who was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round of the 2016 draft with the 418th pick, is currently with the Greenville (S.C.) Drive of the South Atlantic League and has struck out 58 batters in 64.2 innings so far this season.

With Sexton’s signing, Wright State has now had 62 players join the professional baseball ranks in the 47-year history of the program.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/06/web1_DannySextonPitching_PS.jpg Tim Zechar

Greene County News

Story provided by WSU Media Athletics.

Story provided by WSU Media Athletics.