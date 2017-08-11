A Greeneview quarterback look downfield before completing a first-half pass, Friday Aug. 11 in a high school football scrimmage game with Dayton Northridge at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

Greeneview Rams defenders tackle a Northridge Polar Bear running back for a loss, during Friday’s Aug. 11 high school football scrimmage game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

A Greeneview running back runs around a wall of Dayton Northridge tacklers for a first down, Friday Aug. 11 in Jamestown.

New head coach Ryan Haines paces the Greeneview sideline during first-half action against visiting Dayton Northridge, on Friday, Aug. 12 in Jamestown.

A Greeneview placekicker gets in some practice while the Rams offense is on the field, Friday Aug. 11 at Jamestown’s Don Nock Field.

The Greeneview Rams’ quarterback takes the snap on an eventual first-half touchdown run, Friday Aug. 11 in a high school football scrimmage game with visiting Dayton Northridge.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a high school scrimmage game that doesn’t count, or not. Greeneview Rams fans pile into Don Nock Field in Jamestown to cheer on their team in Friday’s Aug. 11 scrimmage game with visiting Dayton Northridge.