Week three state football poll released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16)
|5-0
|231
|2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8)
|5-0
|216
|3. Lakewood St. Edward
|5-0
|171
|4. Canton Mckinley
|5-0
|149
|5. Centerville
|5-0
|144
|6. Toledo Whitmer (1)
|5-0
|141
|7. Hilliard Bradley
|5-0
|106
|8. Huber Heights Wayne
|4-1
|51
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls
|4-1
|37
|10. Mentor
|4-1
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Avon (14)
|5-0
|222
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10)
|5-0
|219
|3. Cincinnati Anderson
|5-0
|189
|4. Medina Highland
|5-0
|144
|5. Cincinnati La Salle
|4-1
|140
|6. Sidney
|5-0
|105
|7. Columbus Walnut Ridge
|5-0
|66
|8. Wadsworth
|5-0
|58
|(tie) Cleveland Benedictine
|4-1
|58
|10. Grafton Midview
|4-1
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Trotwood-Madison (16)
|5-0
|235
|2. Toledo Central Catholic (5)
|5-0
|212
|3. Clyde (1)
|5-0
|181
|4. Canfield (2)
|5-0
|161
|5. Sandusky
|5-0
|124
|6. Columbus Marion-Franklin
|5-0
|107
|7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
|4-1
|63
|8. Medina Buckeye
|5-0
|56
|9. Parma Padua
|5-0
|52
|10. Franklin
|4-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Steubenville (19)
|5-0
|228
|2. Germantown Valley View (1)
|5-0
|183
|3. Perry (2)
|5-0
|180
|4. Bellville Clear Fork (2)
|5-0
|148
|5. Poland Seminary (1)
|5-0
|124
|6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|5-0
|111
|7. London
|5-0
|85
|8. Shelby
|5-0
|61
|9. Oberlin Firelands
|5-0
|58
|10. Cincinnati Wyoming
|5-0
|57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.
|DIVISION V
|1. Pemberville Eastwood (11)
|5-0
|201
|2. Canfield S. Range (5)
|5-0
|195
|3. Anna (2)
|5-0
|182
|4. Wheelersburg (3)
|5-0
|161
|5. Portsmouth West (1)
|5-0
|132
|(tie) Liberty Center (1)
|5-0
|132
|7. Marion Pleasant (2)
|4-0
|101
|8. Orwell Grand Valley
|5-0
|85
|9. Sullivan Black River
|5-0
|29
|10. Greeneview
|5-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20)
|5-0
|240
|2. Mogadore (3)
|5-0
|195
|3. Kirtland (2)
|5-0
|174
|4. Smithville
|5-0
|144
|5. Sarahsville Shenandoah
|5-0
|109
|6. Nelsonville-York
|5-0
|99
|7. Coldwater
|3-2
|78
|8. St. Henry
|4-1
|77
|9. Creston Norwayne
|4-1
|54
|10. Rootstown
|5-0
|53
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Dalton (20)
|5-0
|229
|2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2)
|4-0
|197
|3. Convoy Crestview (1)
|5-0
|191
|4. Norwalk St. Paul (2)
|5-0
|151
|5. Danville
|4-1
|116
|6. Leipsic
|4-1
|111
|7. Pandora-Gilboa
|5-0
|72
|8. Windham
|4-1
|48
|9. Minster
|3-2
|41
|10. Sidney Lehman
|4-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.