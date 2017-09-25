Bellbrook girls win invite

BELLBROOK — Avarie Faulkner posted a second-place time of 20:04.2 to lead the Bellbrook High girls cross country team to a win in their own invitational Sept. 23.

Bellbrook had 36 points, while runner-up Cincinnati Sycamore had 86.

Elise Kemper (20:21.2) finished third out of 162 runners, while Cara Fine (20:45.9) was eighth, Minami Ford (21:00.5) 10th and Emily Pelfrey (21:17.6) 13th.

Sycamore won the boys race with 54 points, followed by Bellbrook (65). Max Bretland (17:10.5) was fourth out of 245 runners. Cole Weslow (17:34.7) was 11th, while Trevor Bowers (17:51.7) was 12th. Clay Cavanaugh (18:02.9) was 15th, while Keenan McCormick (18:19.1) was 23rd.

Carroll second at midwest met

KETTERING — Karl Grossman was second in 16:40 as Carroll was runner-up in the Division-I Gold race of the Midwest Catholic Cross Country Tournament Sept. 23 at Indian Ripple Park.

Lakewood St. Edward won with 51 points, four less than Carroll.

Carroll’s girls were fourth in the D-II/III Silver race with 137 points. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary won with 29 points.

Cedarville wins tri-meet

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville beat Wilmington, 25-6, 25-6, and West Carrollton, 25-14, 25-19, to win a tri-meet Sept. 23.

Sara Beste had 10 kills, nine digs, five aces and four blocks to lead the Indians. Grace Stevenson had 10 kills, three digs, and two blocks, while Kalley Schulz had 24 assists, two kills and one ace.

Cedarville is 11-3 overall.

Fairborn soccer blanked

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks fell to 5-6-0 with a 4-0 loss to Springfield Shawnee Sept. 23 in girls high school soccer. Abbi Newell had 14 saves.

Fairborn falls to Tippecanoe

FAIRBORN — Visiting Tipp City Tippecanoe posted a 23-21 win over Fairborn in high school football, Sept. 22.

It was 14-14 at halftime and a 33-yard Tipp field goal with about five minutes left was the difference.

Skyhawks quarterback Wesley Watts completed 26 of 36 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. K.J. Redmon ran 28 times for 136 yards to lead the ground game. Dawson Blakley caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Shaunn Monroe had five catches for 51 yards and two TDs. Jordan Greene had seven catches for 82 yards.

Fairborn (1-4) hosts Riverside Stebbins for a homecoming game, Thursday, Sept. 28.

Fairborn hosting food drive

FAIRBORN — Students from Fairborn and Stebbins high schools have organized a “Football for Food” campaign to help stock food pantries in the Fairborn and Riverside areas. The food drive will take place in the days leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 28 football game between the two schools.

Pep Rallies will be held at Fairborn City Schools Sept. 12-15. The event will end with Fairborn’s homecoming game, which will be held 7 p.m. The food will be presented and financial donors will be recognized at halftime.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic. The clinic will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8.Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required: go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

