Beavers, Rams, Golden Eagles in computer rankings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Sept. 26. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Locally, Beavercreek (5-0), Bellbrook (4-1) and Greeneview (5-0) are listed in their respective computer rankings. Midway through the 10-game regular season, the three Greene County schools have a good shot at getting into the post season.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week5-Rankings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

OHSAA Football Online Home (composite schedules, broadcasts, AP polls, playoff information, etc.): http://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

Sept. 25 Associated Press State Football Poll (Courtesy Xenia Gazette): http://bit.ly/2y6YG7U

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 6)

Top eight schools from each region in the Oct. 29 final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 3 — 1. Centerville (5-0) 14.85, 2. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 13.25, 3. Huber Heights. Wayne (4-1) 11.6, 4. Pickerington North (4-1) 11.2, tie-5. Kettering Fairmont (4-1) 11.0, tie-5. Beavercreek (5-0) 11.0, 7. Reynoldsburg (4-1) 10.7, 8. Springfield (4-1) 9.9, 9. Pickerington Central (4-1) 9.4939, 10. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 8.3, 11. Miamisburg (3-2) 6.8, 12. Hilliard Darby (2-3) 5.0

Division II

Region 8 — 1. Cincinnati La Salle (4-1) 13.95, 2. Cincinnati Anderson (5-0) 13, 3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5-0) 12.65, 4. Sidney (5-0) 10.85, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 10.05, 6. Dayton Belmont (5-0) 9.3909, 7. Harrison (3-2) 7.85, 8. Chillicothe (3-2) 7.8, 9. Ashville Teays Valley (3-2) 6.25, 10. Troy (3-2) 6, 11. Morrow Little Miami (4-1) 5.75, 12. Marion Harding (3-2) 5.6212; ALSO: 17. Fairborn (1-4) 2.20; 20. Carroll (1-4) 1.20; 22. Xenia (0-5) 0.00;

Division III

Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (5-0) 14.6, 2. Franklin (4-1) 11.25, 3. Cincinnati McNicholas (4-1) 8.55, tie-4. Bellbrook (4-1) 8.4, tie-4. Goshen (5-0) 8.4, 6. Dayton Dunbar (4-1) 8.35, 7. Wapakoneta (3-2) 7.4, 8. Wilmington (4-1) 7.25, 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-2) 7.05, 10. Elida (4-1) 6.75, 11. Kettering Alter (4-1) 6.55, 12. New Richmond (4-1) 6.2;

Division IV

(No area teams in Division IV);

Division V

Region 20 — 1. Anna (5-0) 8.65, 2. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.75, 3. Bethel-Tate (5-0) 7.55, 4. Greeneview (5-0) 7.1, 5. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-1) 6.6, 6. Reading (3-2) 6.5, 7. Middletown Madison (3-2) 6.35, 8. West Jefferson (4-0) 5.6166, 9. Cincinnati Mariemont (4-1) 5.6, tie-10. Brookville (3-2) 5.45, tie-10. Carlisle (4-1) 5.45, 12. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-1) 4.6;

Division VI

(No area teams in Division VI);

Division VII

Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (5-0) 8.15, 2. Sidney Lehman (4-1) 6.5, 3. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 5.7, 4. Minster (3-2) 5.6, 5. DeGraff Riverside (3-2) 4.1, 6. Fort Loramie (3-2) 3.9657, 7. Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (3-2) 3.4616, 8. Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian (3-2) 3.1606, 9. New Bremen (3-2) 2.95, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 2.8, 11. Springfield Catholic Central (2-3) 2.1071, 12. Lima Perry (2-3) 2.1; ALSO: 24. Cedarville (0-5) 0.00.

Information courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

