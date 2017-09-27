Bellbrook blanks Monroe

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook’s girls high school tennis team had little trouble in beating Monroe, 5-0, Sept. 26. Andrea Szep won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles; Shea Foster won, 6-0, 6-2, at second singles; and Anika Arora won, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles.

Abby Schultz and Paige Buttery won, 6-2, 6-2, at first doubles, and Jessica Tschantz and Halie Leftwich won, 6-3, 6-2, at second doubles. Ramya Pandrangi won an exhibition match, 6-3, 6-4.

Beavers bop Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s girls high school soccer team improved to 8-0-2 overall with a 7-0 defeat of Huber Heights Wayne, Sept. 26. Joshua Fleck scored three goals, while Jacob Westerkamp, Ryan Wightman, Hunter Jackson, and Cameron Ryan each had one. Assists came from Jackson, Ryan Bernt, Dominic Calabrese, Vaughn Ernst, Joseph Butman and Evan Williams.

Fairborn tops West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks celebrated senior night with an 8-2 boys high school soccer win over West Carrollton, Sept. 26. Seniors Rhees Adams and Carlos Gonzalez each scored twice, while senior Brandon Schmidt had an assist. Underclassmen also contributed as Zayne Pacifico had two goals, while Keegan Dierker and Joe Nickel each scored once. Dierker also had a pair of assists, while Pacifico and Tyler Manning each had one.

Cedarville golfers advance

HAMILTON — Noah Myers shot 78 to help Cedarville finish third in the Division III sectional at Walden Ponds olf course, and qualified for the district for the first time since 2005. Adam Wood shot 83, Jate Bradley 87, Caleb Smith 103, and Jacob Horsley 105.

Meyers had the fifth-lowest score, while Wood tied for the seventh-lowest.

Greeneview beats Northeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview improved to 14-3 overall and 8-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 win over Northeastern in girls high school volleyball Sept. 26.

Maddie Hines had 10 kills, Bryce Ratliff 24 assists, Maddie Hines seven aces, and Caitlin Sweat 20 assists.

The reserve team dropped to 9-5 overall and 5-4 in the OHC after losing, 16-25, 25-17, 20-25. The Rams host OHC rival Cedarville on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Cedarville tops West Jefferson

CEDARVILLE — The Indians tuned up for their big Ohio Heritage Conference match with Greeneview by beating West Jefferson, 25-9, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, in girls volleyball Sept. 26.

Sarah Beste had 13 kills and 11 digs to go with two aces and a solo block. Abigail Sheridan had 11 kills and an ace, while Grace Stevenson had six kills and three blocks. Kalley Schulz had 32 assists, four kills, and once ace.

Cedarville visits Greeneview, Thursday, Sept. 28.

Butler blanks Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Greater Western Ohio Conference American North champ Vandalia Butler topped Fairborn, 5-0, in girls tennis Sept. 26, losing just four games.

Paige Murry lost, 1-6, 2-6, at first singles, while McKayla Lyons lost, 0-6, 1-6, at second singles. Tiana Thomas played third singles, Amanda Wilson and Katelyn Byczkowski were at first doubles, and Rita Chien and Abby Lafferty were at second doubles.

Yellow Jackets extend winning streak

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University needed just three sets to defeat Urbana at the Callan Athletic Center for its third consecutive victory, on Sept. 26. The Yellow Jackets won the non-conference contest against their longtime rival by scores of 26-24, 25-18, 25-20. They play Trevecca, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Hoelzen advances

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Jared Hoelzen qualified for the NCCAA Men’s Golf Championship after leading Cedarville University’s men’s golf team to a second-place showing in the Midwest Regional on Sept. 26.

Indiana Wesleyan shot 290-282-572 to win the five-team tournament at the Stonehenge Golf Club. The Yellow Jackets were next with 296-296-592. Hoelzen carded 71-72-143 (+1) to tie for runner-up honors at the 6,871 yard, par 71 layout.

As the top individual not on the winning team, he moves on to the NCCAA Championship on Oct. 23-25 in Palm Coast, Fla. The team plays again Oct. 9-10 at NCAA Division II Midwest Regional in Eureka, Mo.

All-Ohio returns to CU on Friday

CEDARVILLE — The largest intercollegiate cross country meet in the state will be hosted by Cedarville University when the All-Ohio Championships come to town Friday, Sept. 29 for the eighth straight year.

The site will be the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course on State Route 72 just north of the village. The men’s 8K race is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the women’s 6K at 2:45. Weather permitting, both races will be covered live on Stretch Internet. A total of 49 schools encompassing all divisions from around the state are entered as well as four running clubs. More than 1,300 runners are expected to compete in the two championship races, as well as the Men’s Open race at 3:30 and the Women’s Open at 4:15.

Men’s soccer falls in OT

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s soccer team used strong defense, but fell at Wisconsin 2-1 in double overtime on Sept. 26. The Badgers ran their home streak to 15 games without a loss.

Brayden McNitt and Konstantin Eder led the Raiders with two shots each as WSU posted six total in the first 45 minutes. The Raiders came up first on the scoreboard with Zach Burgmeier’s first goal from Sam DeRoy off a rebound. The second half ended with the game tied 1-1 as UW registered 13 more shots and Sundell had three more saves. The first overtime saw a few chances by both teams but the second overtime was different. Wisconsin’s (5-2-2) Chris Mueller tallied the winning goal at 102:19. UW ended with 23 shots to the Raiders’ eight shots.

The Raiders play Detroit Mercy at home 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic. The clinic will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8.Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required: go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

