Correction: Beavers bop Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek improved to 8-0-2 overall with a 7-0 defeat of Huber Heights Wayne in high school boys soccer Sept. 26. Joshua Fleck scored three goals, while Jacob Westerkamp, Ryan Wightman, Hunter Jackson, and Cameron Ryan each had one. Assists came from Jackson, Ryan Bernt, Dominic Calabrese, Vaughn Ernst, Joseph Butman, and Evan Williams.

Editor’s note: The Beavercreek High School boys soccer team was identified as the girls team in the Sept. 28 edition. The correct brief runs above. We regret the error.

Bellbrook reserves lose to Butler

BELLBROOK — Cameron Early shot a 52 in Bellbrook’s 221-205 loss to Vandalia Butler in reserve golf action Sept. 27. David Duckro shot 55, while Brodi Vaughn and Westin Davis each had 57.

Central State to play Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Central State University will play the Benedict College Tigers at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers are 2-2. Central State holds a 3-2 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1964.

Central State hosts SIAC

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Marauders women’s volleyball team will play host to all teams from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West Division this week for the first time in school history.

The SIAC West Division Volleyball Cluster will be held from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30. Admission to the event is free. All matches will be held in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

Marauders at All-Ohio meet

CEDARVILLE — The CSU cross country team will compete at Friday, Sept. 29 at the All-Ohio Championships on Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course. Men run an 8,000-meter event at 2 p.m. followed by the women’s 6K, men’s and women’s open and awards at 5 p.m.

WSU women fall, 1-0

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, K.Y. — The Wright State University women’s soccer team fell 1-0 in a tough conference road game Sept. 27 at Northern Kentucky University.

Much of the half saw a back and forth evenly battled match between the Raiders and the Norse. Both goalkeepers held strong to finish off the half. The second half was a well-played soccer match between two teams looking for their third conference victory of the season. The Norse finished with four shots on goal compared to three by the Raiders.

The Raiders next play at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at home against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Yellow Jackets ranked No. 10

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University retained its No. 10 rating in the most recent U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll as of Sept. 27.

The ranking is administrated by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Two schools from the Midwest Region appear in the Top 5, four are in the Top 10, and five total are in the Top 25. Joining the Lady Jackets are No. 1 Grand Valley State (Mich.), No. 4 Hillsdale (Mich.), No. 8 Southern Indiana, and No. 19 Walsh.

Cedarville University will host the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships for the eighth consecutive year on Friday, Sept. 29.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic. The clinic will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8.Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required: go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.