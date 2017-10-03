Area rowers earn gold, bronze

TOLEDO — The Dayton Boat Club masters rowing team earned four medals — three of them gold — at the Frogtown Regatta in Toledo Sept. 23.

Racing against clubs from Hamilton, Westerville, Sandusky and Toledo, the DBC women’s eight, women’s four and men’s four all took first, while the mixed four took third.

Participating DBC rowers and coaches included Mick Armitage, Vince Leopold, Amy O’Connor, Jennifer Speed and Jane Wittmann of Oakwood; Bob Potter of Morrow; Maureen Schlangen of Kettering; Susan Federinko, Pete Hoshor and Timmy Wells of Centerville; Judi DeSimio (coxswain), Vicki Schwab and Marion Stout of Fairborn; and Becky Rounds (coxswain) and Julie Wittmann, a St. Brigid Elementary School teacher, of Dayton. Wittmann who was on the Women’s Eight gold medal team, coaches the DBC squad, along with Marty Carrabine of Springboro.

Fairborn rowers Stout and Schwab rowed on the gold winning Women’s Eight crew, and on the bronze medalist Mixed Four crew. Another Fairborn resident, Judi DeSimio was the coxswain on the gold winning Women’s Four team, and on the Mixed Four bronze medal team.

New members are welcome to join the youth and adult rowing programs at Dayton Boat Club. For information, see daytonboatclub.org.

Dayton Boat Club is part of Dayton Regional Rowing, the nation’s only Community Olympic Development Program for rowing. A partnership of USRowing, Five Rivers MetroParks, the Dayton Boat Club and the Greater Dayton Rowing Association, Dayton Regional Rowing offers a community-based rowing program that helps athletes develop their performance, thus enhancing the Olympic sports feeder system in Dayton.

The women’s eight was one of four medal-winning crews from the Dayton Boat Club at the Frogtown Regatta, Sept. 23 in Toledo. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_womens8-toledo_PS.jpg The women’s eight was one of four medal-winning crews from the Dayton Boat Club at the Frogtown Regatta, Sept. 23 in Toledo. Submitted Photo

Greene County News

Information courtesy of Maureen Schlangen, Dayton Boat Club.

Information courtesy of Maureen Schlangen, Dayton Boat Club.