Beavers nab Senior Night win

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Beavers girls high school soccer team defeated the Fairborn Skyhawks 2-0 on Wednesday Oct 4.

It was Beavercreek’s senior recognition night and the Beavers came out and dominated. They did not give up a single shot in the game.

The first half was all Beavercreek, offensively. The team put up 24 shots and kept the ball constantly on Fairborn’s side of the field.

However, the Fairborn Skyhawks played a very tight defensive game. Fairborn’s freshman goalie Jenna Diehl played particularly well recording 14 saves in just the first half. Her play kept the score close.

“Jenna had the goal tonight and she came up big,” Fairborn coach Keith Rentz said. “She’s just a freshman, so she has a bright future.”

Fairborn stacked up multiple players deep in its own territory to stop Beavercreek’s offense. This forced Beavercreek coach Steve Popp to make some adjustments in how they attacked.

“They played a defense that we had trouble breaking down,” coach Popp said. “We adjusted and started to work on the flanks to spread the defense out some more to give us more opportunities.”

The adjustments worked as Marcella Cash scored the only goal of the first half with 4:18 remaining.

The Beavers kept up the pressure in the second half with some more chances, and finally connected on one when Maggie Holstein fired in a goal with 14:03 remaining.

“We had more crosses in the second half, but we would have liked to have more connections for the goals,” Popp said.

With the win, Beavercreek improves to 11-1-1 on the year. Fairborn falls to 6-8-0.

Beavercreek’s next game is at home against another Greater Western Ohio Conference foe, Vandalia Butler on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Fairborn’s next game is a GWOC crossover home game against Sidney High School on Monday, Oct. 9.

Senior midfielder Kira Hohne (14) works the ball into Fairborn territory in Wednesday’s Oct. 4 Senior Night game at Beavercreek High School. The host Beavers claimed a 2-0 win. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_Creek14_PS.jpg Senior midfielder Kira Hohne (14) works the ball into Fairborn territory in Wednesday’s Oct. 4 Senior Night game at Beavercreek High School. The host Beavers claimed a 2-0 win. Randy Wimer | Greene County News

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is an intern for the Greene County News.

