Jeske of ESPN 990 returns to CU

CEDARVILLE — Ray Jeske of ESPN 990 AM in Massillon returned to Cedarville University Oct. 4 to host his live daily ‘The Ray Jeske Show.’

Jeske (pronounced JESS-kee) made his third appearance on campus to interview Yellow Jacket coaches and players from ‘Stingers’ in the Stevens Student Center.

Fans outside of ESPN 990’s Akron, Canton, Massillon listening area can catch the show online at www.ESPN990.com.

‘The Ray Jeske Show’ typically focuses on high school sports, but Jeske has conducted more than 15,000 interviews covering all levels of sports since 2001.

Jeske, who has been at ESPN 990 since 1991, was named the 2016 Ohio Sports Media Person of the Year by the National Football Foundation Northeast Ohio Chapter.

Jeske also serves as pastor of LifeHope Church in Jackson Township. He is a summa cum laude graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and has begun doctoral work in church leadership at Ashland Theological Seminary.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_Jeske.jpg

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics.

