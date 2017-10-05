Sampen to represent WSU, Horizon League

FAIRBORN — Caleb Sampen, a redshirt sophomore on Wright State University’s baseball team, has been chosen as one of two conference student-athletes who will represent the Horizon League at the 2017 NCAA Leadership Development Forum Nov. 16 in Washington D.C.

“Being selected is a big honor. It’s not an opportunity that comes around every day,” the 2016 Horizon League Baseball Freshman of the Year said.

Every year, the NCAA hosts the Leadership Development event to assist those in attendance with how to grow as a leader and transition to life after college sports. Participants include college student-athletes, coaches and administrators from schools in Divisions I, II and III who strive to have a positive influence on their campus and within the community.

Sampen heard about this unique opportunity last year after Vanessa Madrigal attended the event for Wright State and had positive things to say.

“A baseball player from NKU (Trey Ganns) went last year, and I saw him on Twitter talking about how it was a life-changing experience,” Sampen said. “I did a little research on it, and I was reading on their website about gaining leadership skills and being able to network.”

While Sampen has found success on the pitchers’ mound at WSU by striking out 57 batters while posting a 2.76 earned run average in 2016, he understands the opportunities presented by the Forum.

“Meeting different people and seeing how leadership works at their schools, and learning from everybody else,” Sampen said. “Being able to apply that to not only myself, but our team and our program as a whole.”

Sampen, from Brownsburg Indiana, will get a chance to visit the nation’s capital for his first time during the Forum and is looking forward to it.

“I’m not sure if I will have time to, but I would like to go see everything I can,” he said.

The event takes place Nov. 16-19 in Washington D.C.Caleb will return to Wright State with his enhanced leadership skills to help lead the Raiders program on and off of the field.

Submitted photo Wright State University sophomore pitcher Caleb Sampen will represent the Horizon League at the NCAA Leadership Development Forum, Nov. 16-19 in Washington D.C. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_Sampen.jpg Submitted photo Wright State University sophomore pitcher Caleb Sampen will represent the Horizon League at the NCAA Leadership Development Forum, Nov. 16-19 in Washington D.C.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Lee Barker III and Wright State University Athletics.

Story courtesy of Lee Barker III and Wright State University Athletics.