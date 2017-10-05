HIGH SCHOOL

Skyhawks near league title

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s girls varsity volleyball team is a win away from an outright Greater Western Ohio Conference American South divisional title after a 25-23, 25-14, 25-11 win over West Carrollton, Oct. 4.

Kayleigh Finlayson had 14 kills, 11 digs, and six aces, while Maddie Blandino had three kills and two blocks. Zuza Livosky had eight assists, five digs, and two kills. Eryn Thomas had four kills and three digs.

Fairborn is 8-12 overall and 7-6 in the GWOC and has clinched at least a share of the title. Riverside Stebbins is 5-7 and has two league matches left, as does Fairborn. A win by Fairborn or a loss by Stebbins gives the Skyhawks the outright title.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Greeneview Middle School’s volleyball teams split with Cedarville, Oct. 4.

The seventh grade team won 25-19, 26-24, as Leah Price had 14 points. Sadie Trisel had eight points and eight kills, while Karlie Harlow added five points. Kaylie Hammond had three kills.

The eighth grade team lost 18-25, 25-22, 20-25. Laina Bogan had 10 points, while Brilea Bishop had eight points and six digs. McKenna Reno had eight digs and seven points, and Sarah Trisel had 10 kills and six points.

COLLEGE

Cedarville ends fall slate on high note

CEDARVILLE — The Yellow Jackets closed out the fall portion of the 2017-18 men’s tennis schedule by blanking Capital University, 9-0, on Oct. 4 at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

Cedarville looks forward to the spring with a 4-1 overall record in hand. In doubles, No. 1 Matt Brumbaugh and Jonathan Class were 8-2 victors to remain unbeaten in five outings. The second singles tandem of Alex Totten and Ryan Cvammen posted an 8-0 result while No. 3’s Philip Brumbaugh and Chris Tsibouris won via forfeit.

The home side swept the singles. Matt Brumbaugh, Totten, Class, Cvammen, and Philip Brumbaugh won in straight sets and No. 6 Jeremy Hoover gained the final point via forfeit.

CU women stand at No. 17

CEDARVILLE — The Yellow Jackets cross country team is ranked No. 17 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division II Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as of Oct. 4.

Cedarville dropped seven spots following its third-place showing among Division II schools in the All-Ohio Championship on Sept. 29.

Six Midwest Region teams are listed in the Top 25 and four are in the Top 10. Grand Valley State (Mich.) is No. 1 along with No. 4 Hillsdale (Mich.), No. 8 Southern Indiana, and tied for No. 10 Walsh.

Cedarville hits the road for the Lewis Cross-Over on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Romeoville, Ill.

Raiders fourth at CSU

CLEVELAND — The Wright State golf team finished in fourth place Oct. 4 at the Cleveland State Invitational. The team fired an 8-over, 296 on the final day to pull away from St Francis University, Northern Kentucky University and Youngstown State University. 296 was the third low-team round of the day.

“I was really proud of the way we played the course today,” head coach Brian Arlinghaus said.

Red shirt Freshman Bryce Haney notched his first career top-five finish, shooting rounds of 75-73-72. Senior Chris Rossi shot rounds of 77-73-71 to finish in a tie for sixth. Haney ranked second in the field in par 3 scoring (E) and par-5 scoring (5 under) and total birdies (11). The team ranked second in par-3 scoring, and third in par-5 scoring.

The team will be back in action Oct. 16-17 at NCR South Course for the UD Invitational.

Norman AOM nominee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cedarville University student athlete Grace Norman of Jamestown has been nominated as a finalist for Best Female Athlete for the month of September by the United States Olympic Committee.

Norman repeated as world champion at the International Triathlon Union Paratriathlon World Championships, held Sept. 15 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Fans can vote for their September Athletes of the Month on the awards.teamusa.org website. Voting ends Monday, Oct. 9.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

