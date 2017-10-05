Indians swept in Enon

ENON — The Cedarville Indians girls high school volleyball team was swept by the host Greenon Knights on Thursday Oct. 5. The Knights took the three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-19.

On Greenon’s Senior Night, Cedarville’s play was marred with errors and mishits. There were multiple points lost due to miscommunication and errant hits, many of which were hit into the ceiling or players’ bench.

The Indians struggled with slow starts to each set, and were unable to overcome them. They started the first set down 4-0. The team could never quite recover as they failed to keep pace with the Knights, losing the set 25-13.

Greenon continued to roll with the momentum and got off to another fast start in the second set with a 6-1 run. The Indians looked to have settled in as they brought the score back to within two at 9-11, however they let the Knights pull away losing the set 25-14.

The third set was more of the same with the Knights jumping out to a 5-0 lead. Cedarville reined Greenon back in, making the score 5-4. However, the Knights once again pulled away winning the final set 25-19.

Cedarville falls to 13-5 on the year and Greenon maintains second place above Cedarville in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division with the win.

The Indians’ next game is on Monday, Oct. 9 at Legacy Christian High School in Xenia.

By Joshua Woolverton For The Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is an intern for the Greene County News.

Joshua Woolverton is an intern for the Greene County News.