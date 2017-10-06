RECREATION

Fairborn Fall Softball Standings

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Fall softball league standings through Week 4 of the 2017 Fall season.

MONDAY

Men’s D League — 1. Top Dog Saloon (6-0); 2.(tie) Dayton Jets/Yeah Man Trucking, Springfield Hitmen (5-1); 4. Jamie’s Tires (2-4); 5.(tie) #CollinStrong, Longshots (0-6).

(League tie-breaking formula not applied)

HIGH SCHOOL

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse organization is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

COLLEGE

Miorelli goals carry Jackets

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Grace Miorelli scored twice in the first half and Cedarville University Yellow Jackets held off a late push from Alderson Broaddus University for a 2-1 result in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer contest on Sept. 5.

The senior midfielder from Souderton, Penn. tallied unassisted goals in the fourth minute and again in the 31st for a 2-0 margin. It stayed that way until the 81st minute when the Battlers cut the difference in half by heading in a free kick. The Yellow Jackets (6-5-1 overall, 4-3-1 G-MAC) stood firm for their second straight win and third in the last four games. Shots were kept to a minimum on both sides. CU held a slight edge both overall, 8-6, as well as on goal, 5-3.

Miorelli moved into sole possession of third place on Cedarville’s all-time goals scored list with 35. She’s already tied for second in assists with 27.

The team plays next at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Davis & Elkins.

One goal enough

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A goal early in the second half was all that Alderson Broaddus University needed for a 1-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer victory against the CU Yellow Jackets, Oct. 5.

The Battlers got an unassisted tally in the 53rd minute and the defense took it from there to square their record at 5-5-2 overall and 4-2-2 G-MAC. AB dominated the match statistically by attempting more shots overall (17-4) and placing more on goal (7-3). The shot difference was 12-2 in the second half alone. Corner kicks were three aside for the contest. Cedarville drops to 6-6 overall and 5-4 G-MAC.

The Yellow Jackets play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Davis & Elkins.

CU Soccer earns team academic awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced the 2016-17 Team Academic Award winners and both Cedarville University programs have been honored on Oct. 5.

The award highlights soccer programs at the high school and college levels recognizing exemplary performance in the classroom during the previous academic year. It’s the fifth consecutive award for the Yellow Jackets women, while the CU Men have achieved it in three of the last five years.

A total of 813 collegiate teams (282 men, 531 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 196 schools who had both their men’s and women’s programs among the recipients. The Team Academic Award is bestowed upon teams led by active United Soccer Coaches members with a composite grade point average of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

