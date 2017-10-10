Cedarville tops Legacy

CEDARVILLE — Sara Beste had 10 kills and four digs to lead Cedarville High School to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 win over Legacy Christian in girls volleyball, Oct. 9. Abigail Sheridan added eight kills, three aces and three digs for the Indians, who improved to 15-5 overall. Grace Stevenson had six digs, five kills and one block. Kally Schulz had 25 assists, four digs, three aces and one block.

Eighth grade Rams lose

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s eighth grade girls middle school volleyball team lost, 25-20, 19-25, 14-25, to Catholic Central, Oct. 9. Ellie Harlow and Sarah Trisel each had 14 points, while Laina Bogan had six and Brilea Bishop three. Trisel also had five kills. McKenna Reno had eight digs, while Bishop had four.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.