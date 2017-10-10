Hasan Akinyele was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for August for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. A senior on the varsity football team, Akinyele is an energetic and outstanding student who participates in many clubs and organizations. He goes out of his way to help with service projects and activities at the high school and in the community. In August, Akinyele recorded 24 tackles in games against Beavercreek and Troy.

