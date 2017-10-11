‘Creek boys win GWOC East

CENTERVILLE — Dominic Calabrese scored twice and Joshua Fleck added a goal and an assist as Beavercreek beat Greater Western Ohio Conference foe Centerville, 3-1, to win the National East Division boys high school soccer title Oct. 10. Other assists came from Joseph Butman and Vincent Peden. Beavercreek (12-0-2 overall, 8-0 GWOC), has won or shared the boys soccer division title seven straight years, according to the GWOC website.

Beavers bop Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — Beavercreek beat Fairborn, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9, in girls high school volleyball Oct. 10. Kayleigh Finlayson had seven kills and six digs, while Hani Sampson had 10 digs for the Skyhawks. Beavercreek is 18-3 overall and 9-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division, while Fairborn is 8-13 overall and 7-6 in the GWOC American South. The Skyhawks can win the South division with a win over Xenia, Thursday, Oct. 12 or a loss by Stebbins at West Carrollton the same night.

Greeneview beats Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview improved to 16-5 overall and 10-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 win over Southeastern in girls high school volleyball Oct. 10. Ashley Schloss and Maddie Hines had nine kills each, while Bryce Ratliff had 15 assists. Madyson Brittingham had 10 kills. Mady Calwallader had two aces.

Cedarville nips Madison Plains

CEDARVILLE — Sara Beste had 16 kills, 15 digs and four blocks top lead Cedarville to a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 girls high school volleyball win over Madison Plains, Oct. 10. Kalley Schulz had 31 assists, seven digs, and two aces for 16-5 Cedarville. Brianna Hanson had six kills, five digs, three blocks, and one ace. Cedarville, 9-5 in the OHC, next play Thursday, Oct. 12 at Southeastern.

Bellbrook clinches SWBL title

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook won its second straight Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division girls soccer title with a 9-0 win over Brookville, Oct. 10. Bailey Sedlak scored two goals, while Audrey Spirk and Jade Edwards each had a goal and an assist.

Other goals came from Gabby Gerbic, Cassi Hennen, Carlee Shindlebower, Jade Edwards, Emma Diorio, and Leila Donnerberg. Bellbrook is 13-0-2 overall and 10-0-1 in the SWBL.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Tournament officials announced Oct. 10 that Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers, led by junior Samari Curtis who is considered by the tournament as the preseason fourth ranked junior in Ohio, are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at www.flyintothehoop.com.

Raiders take I-75 Cup

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University men’s soccer team took home the I-75 Cup with a 2-0 win over Bowling Green, Oct. 10 at WSU’s Alumni Field.

A.J. Paterson got the Raiders’ scoring attack on track early with a goal on a header from about 10 yards in front off a long pass from Sam DeRoy at 5:26. It was Paterson’s team-leading seventh goal of the year. The teams exchanged chances but Luke Treadway got open in front of the net to receive a perfect pass from Alex Philippe for Wright State’s second goal.

Wright State will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Panthers at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. The Falcons fall to 6-6 overall.

Jackets finish fall season

RICHMOND, Ind. — Cedarville University wrapped up the women’s tennis fall season with a 5-3 non-conference setback to Indiana East in a match that began outdoors and ended indoors Oct. 10.

The host Red Wolves broke out to a 3-0 lead after doubles. CU picked up three singles victories in straight sets from No. 1 Liana English, No. 2 Rosie Thompson, and No. 6 Olivia Ancil. Audra Kearney was leading in the third set at No. 4 singles when the match was called after being played to the point of decision. CU trailed 2-0 with No. 2 doubles still on the court when rain moved in. Both teams drove to the Riverside Athletic Club in Hamilton to complete the contest.

Adams, Wood lead Jackets

EUREKA, Mo. — Jacob Adams and Isaac Wood both stepped up to pace the Cedarville Yellow Jackets in the NCAA Division II Regional, Oct. 10 at Fox Run Golf Club. The pair finished the 36-hole event with identical scores of 158 (+14).

As a team, CU totaled 324-319-643. McKendree won the 21-team tournament with 296-293-589. The team plays again Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Country Club of the North in Beavercreek.

Miorelli’s week leads to G-MAC honor

CEDARVILLE — Grace Miorelli has been chosen the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after guiding Cedarville University to a pair of road victories on Oct. 10.

The senior from Souderton, Pa. totaled two goals and an assist as the Lady Jackets improved to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-1 G-MAC. Miorelli tallied both goals within the first half hour of a 2-1 result at Alderson Broaddus.

Miorelli has started all 13 games to date and leads the team in scoring with four goals and three assists for 11 points. She rates second all-time at Cedarville in assists (28) and third in both goals (35) and points (98).

Olson G-MAC VB Player of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Gabby Olson is the G-MAC Volleyball West Division Player of the Week after leading CU to a pair of wins over two of the top teams in the East on Oct. 10.

Olson, a 6-foot-4 senior middle hitter from Gibsonia, Pa., totaled 27 kills, 15 blocks, 15 digs, and seven service aces in victories against Walsh and Malone during Homecoming Weekend. She helped the Lady Jackets rally for a five-set win vs. Walsh with 16 kills, seven blocks, and three aces. The following afternoon, Olson produced 11 kills, eight blocks, and four aces in a four-set decision against Malone. Olson posted a .373 attack percentage in the two matches including an impressive .435 accuracy in the Malone contest.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

