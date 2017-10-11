Weekly football computer ratings (After Week 7)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings on Oct. 10. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

Locally, area high school football teams Greeneview, Beavercreek and Bellbrook are still in the top-12 in their respective divisions and regions, with a shot at making the post season playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week7-Rankings.pdf .

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

Related Information:

• OHSAA Football Online Home (composite schedules, broadcasts, AP polls, playoff information, etc.): http://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

• Associated Press State Football Poll (Courtesy Xenia Gazette): http://bit.ly/2fXSmV6

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs. Here’s a listing of the computer rankings in regions that involve Greene County area schools:

Division I

Region 3 — 1. Centerville (7-0) 23.65, 2. Bradley (7-0) 19.9143, 3. North (6-1) 18.6818, 4. Fairmont (6-1) 17.6357, 5. Central (6-1) 17.5202, 6. Wayne (5-2) 16.8442, 7. Northmont (5-2) 15.2571, 8. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9214, 9. Springfield (5-2) 12.45, 10. Beavercreek (5-2) 11.6286, 11. Darby (4-3) 10.4214, 12. Miamisburg (3-4) 7.3286;

Division II

Region 8 — 1. La Salle (5-2) 19.7714, 2. Winton Woods (7-0) 19.1364, 3. Anderson (7-0) 18.6977, 4. Sidney (7-0) 17.4214, 5. Belmont (7-0) 15.0332, 6. Harrison (5-2) 12.9857, 7. Chillicothe (5-2) 12.6214, 8. Edgewood (5-2) 11.9, 9. Troy (5-2) 11.1143, 10. Teays Valley (5-2) 9.7643, 11. Harding (5-2) 9.0087, 12. Little Miami (5-2) 7.5357; ALSO: 17. Fairborn (2-5) 2.7143; 20(tie) Carroll (1-6), Xenia (1-6) 0.8571;

Division III

Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (7-0) 19.2357, 2. Franklin (6-1) 16.2286, 3. Goshen (7-0) 12.6286, 4. New Richmond (6-1) 11.0714, 5. Alter (6-1) 10.9714, 6. McNicholas (5-2) 10.6857, 7. Dunbar (5-2) 10.3304, 8. Celina (5-2) 9.8429, 9. Bellbrook (4-3) 9.2714, 10. Wapakoneta (4-3) 9.15, 11. Elida (5-2) 8.8071, 12. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 7.9863;

Division IV

(No Greene County area teams)

Division V

Region 20 — 1. Anna (6-1) 12.9071, 2. Reading (5-2) 11.2143, 3. Bethel-Tate (7-0) 11.1643, 4. Madison (5-2) 11.1, 5. West Jefferson (6-0) 10.883, 6. Greeneview (7-0) 10.6371, 7. Miami East (6-1) 10.2571, 8. Brookville (5-2) 9.8857, 9. Carlisle (5-2) 8.65, 10. Summit Country Day (6-1) 8.5214, 11. Preble Shawnee (5-2) 8.1929, 12. Hills Christian (4-2) 7.9167;

Division VI

(No Greene County teams)

Division VII

Region 28 — 1. Crestview (6-1) 11.0071, 2. St. John’s (4-3) 9.4, 3. Lehman (6-1) 8.6786, 4. Riverside (5-2) 7.3214, 5. Fort Loramie (5-2) 6.9271, 6. Minster (3-4) 6.0714, 7. Miami Valley Christian (4-3) 5.8214, 8. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.102, 9. Catholic Central (3-4) 3.9898, 10. Perry (4-3) 3.75, 11. Ansonia (3-4) 3.4929, 12. Lockland (3-3) 3.2385; ALSO: 24. Cedarville (0-7) 0.00.

Collin Wilson (3) and the undefeated Greeneview Rams are currently rated No. 6 in the regional Division V high school football computer rankings. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for the post season playoffs. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_CollinWilson2_PS.jpg Collin Wilson (3) and the undefeated Greeneview Rams are currently rated No. 6 in the regional Division V high school football computer rankings. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for the post season playoffs.

Greene County News

Information courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association

Information courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association