Girls H.S. volleyball pairings

GREENE COUNTY — Sectional tournament brackets for area high school volleyball teams, listing the school’s division, sectional bracket, date of matches, school names and tournament seeding.

DIVISION I

Centerville Bracket

Dayton 3 section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 13 Fairmont vs. No. 12 Wayne, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Lebanon vs. No. 18 Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 3 Troy vs. Fairmont-Wayne winner, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Beavercreek vs. Lebanon-Xenia winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Sectional Final, 6 p.m.

Butler Bracket

Dayton 1 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 14 Fairborn vs. No. 15 Springfield, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Miamisburg vs. No. 17 West Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 2 Springboro vs. Fairborn-Springfield winner, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Tecumseh vs. Miamisburg-West Carrollton winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Sectional Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

Lebanon Bracket

Lebanon 2 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 14 Marshall vs. (-) Mariemont, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

No. 2 Fenwick vs. No. 13 Stivers, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 10 Madison, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Oakwood vs. No. 8 Badin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Marshall-Mariemont winner vs. Fenwick-Stivers winner, 1:30 p.m.

Bellbrook-Madison winner vs. Oakwood-Badin winner, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m.

Tecumseh Bracket

Tecumseh 2 Section

Wednesday, Oct. 18

No. 3 Greenon vs. No. 10 Carroll, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. No. 13 Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Graham vs. No. 11 Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Greeno-Carroll winner vs. No. 12 Bellefontaine, 6 p.m.

Tippecanoe-Belmont winner vs. Graham-Meadowdale winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

Brookville Bracket

Brookville 3 Section

Thursday, Oct. 19

No. 2 Versailles vs. No. 18 Northeastern, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Greeneview vs. No. 19 Yellow Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 18 Northridge vs. Versailles-Northeastern winner, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Covington vs. Greeneview-Yellow Springs winner, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Sectional Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Troy Bracket

Troy 1 Section

No. 3 Russia vs. No. 21 Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Troy Christian vs. No. 17 Ansonia, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cedarville vs. No. 18 Fairlawn, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 26 Bradford vs. Russia-Legacy Christian winner, 1 p.m.

Troy Christian-Ansonia winner vs. Cedarville-Fairlawn winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Sectional Final, 6 p.m.

Annie Orbash of Bellbrook puts up a serve in an earlier match this season. Bellbrook is the No. 3 seeded team in the Division II girls high school volleyball sectional tournament. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_AnnieOrbash_PS.jpg Annie Orbash of Bellbrook puts up a serve in an earlier match this season. Bellbrook is the No. 3 seeded team in the Division II girls high school volleyball sectional tournament. File Photo

Greene County News

Information provided by the Southwest District Athletic Board.

Information provided by the Southwest District Athletic Board.