Boys High School Soccer Pairings

GREENE COUNTY — Sectional tournament brackets for area high school boys soccer teams, listing the school’s division, sectional bracket, date of matches, school names and tournament seeding.

DIVISION I

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 1 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 10 Sidney, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Tecumseh vs. No. 7 Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 17 Stebbins vs. Beavercreek-Sidney winner, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Xenia vs. Tecumseh-Miamisburg winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Northmont H.S.

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 3 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 16 West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Troy vs. No. 8 Wayne, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Butler vs. No. 9 Northmont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 15 Fairborn vs. Carroll-West Carrollton winner, 7 p.m.

Troy-Wayne winner vs. Butler-Northmont winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Centerville H.S.

DIVISION II

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 2 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 2 Alter vs. No. 10 Dunbar, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Eaton vs. No. 7 Valley View, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 11 Greenville vs. Alter-Dunbar winner, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. Eaton-Valley View winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

DIVISION III

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 1 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 5 Yellow Springs vs. No. 27 Stivers, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Milton Union vs. No. 7 Miami East, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 19 Brookville vs. Yellow Springs-Stivers winner, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Twin Valley South vs. Milton Union-Miami East winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Franklin Community Park Stadium

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 4 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 14 Lehman vs. No. 15 Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 3 Troy Christian vs. Lehman-Greeneview winner, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Catholic Central vs. No. 25 Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Sidney H.S.

Dayton Bracket

Dayton 5 Section

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No. 4 West Liberty-Salem vs. No. 22 Preble Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

No. 21 Legacy Christian vs. WL-Salem-Preble Shawnee winner, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Miami Valley vs, No. 20 Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Sectional Final

7 p.m. at Monroe H.S.

Beavercreek, shown here before a tie with 2016 Division I state runner-up St. Charles, is the region’s top seed in boys high school soccer this season. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_CreekHuddle_PS.jpg Beavercreek, shown here before a tie with 2016 Division I state runner-up St. Charles, is the region’s top seed in boys high school soccer this season.