Rams roll to win over Cedarville

JAMESTOWN — Whether a team is undefeated or a team hasn’t won a game all season long, seven turnovers will make winning difficult for anybody.

On Friday, Oct. 13, winless Cedarville coughed up seven turnovers in a 63-12 loss to host Greeneview at Don Nock Field.

The game started at 7 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., the host Rams (8-0) had put 35 points up on the scoreboard.

Two fumbled Cedarville snaps from center and an interception led three Greeneview touchdowns in the game’s first 5 minutes of play. The Rams played all but three plays of the first half in Cedarville territory, and senior Griffin Mangan rushed for TD runs of 13, 27 and 35 yards. Mangan finished with 132 yards gained on eight carries, and didn’t play a down in the second half.

In all, seven Rams players scored on eight runs and a TD pass from Ian Tamplin to Collin Wilson for 26 yards.

The Greeneview senior class became the first group to go 4-0 against Cedarville with Friday’s win, but Rams coach Ryan Haines felt the team could still do better.

“To use a cheesy quote to start off with, the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement,” Haines said. “We let Cedarville do some damage with their (outside) toss plays early on. We did a great job in forcing turnovers, but we’ve gotta continue to get better.”

Cedarville showed its grit in the second half.

Down 56-zip at the half and facing a continuously running game clock, per Ohio High School Athletic Association rules for games with a second-half point margin greater than 31 points, Cedarville kicked an onside kick on the second-half kickoff … and junior Caleb Harding recovered it.

The Indians mustered together an eight-play, 41-yard drive that saw Brandon Pollock run into the end zone from 13 yards out for a score.

Cedarville kicked another onside kick, and recovered it again. This time, it was Wes Wickline who fell on the ball for the Indians.

And again, Cedarville put together a six-play scoring drive. The touchdown was one of those more often seen on football video games than on an actual football field.

Cedarville QB Colby Cross was scrambling for his life close to 30 yards behind the line of scrimmage, yet found a way to dash to his right and buy some time. He then tossed a prayer down the right sideline, where Pollock was there to snag the ball, tightrope along the sideline and tip toe his way into the end zone for a crazy 42-yard score.

Both Indians extra point tries failed, but the 19-man bunch from Cedarville showed its grit.

“We do have a hard-working team, and I’m proud of them for their effort with each game that they take the field,” Cedarville coach Jason Christian said. “But we’re not going to win ball games with seven turnovers like that. You just can’t do that and expect to win, especially against a really good team like Greeneview.”

Both teams are back in Ohio Heritage Conference action next Friday, Oct. 20. Greeneview will be at Catholic Central, while Cedarville will play host to Greenon.

Score By Quarters

Cedarville 0 0 12 0 — 12

Greeneview 28 28 0 7 — 63

Scoring Plays

G — Clay Payton 5 run (Jon Brakeall kick)

G — Payton 20 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Griffin Mangan 13 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Jacob Green 6 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Collin Wilson 26 pass from Ian Tamplin (Brakeall kick)

G — Mangan 27 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Mangan 35 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Lane Goodbar 4 run (Brakeall kick)

C — Brandon Pollock 13 run (kick failed)

C — Pollock 42 pass from Colby Cross (run failed)

G — Caden Anderson 1 run (Hunter Anderson kick)

Cedarville quarterback Colby Cross (left) dives after a bad snap from center and Greeneview’s Lane Goodbar pounces on the ball for a fumble recovery, in the first quarter of Friday’s Oct. 13 Ohio Heritage Conference game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_21laneGoodbar12ColbyCross_PS.jpg Cedarville quarterback Colby Cross (left) dives after a bad snap from center and Greeneview’s Lane Goodbar pounces on the ball for a fumble recovery, in the first quarter of Friday’s Oct. 13 Ohio Heritage Conference game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County News Greeneview senior running back Griffin Mangan (9) runs for one of his three touchdowns on Friday, Oct. 13 in a 63-12 win over visiting Cedarville at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_GriffinMangan_PS.jpg Greeneview senior running back Griffin Mangan (9) runs for one of his three touchdowns on Friday, Oct. 13 in a 63-12 win over visiting Cedarville at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville sophomore running back Andrew Pollander fights to stay on his feet while gaining yardage in the first half of Friday’s Oct. 13 63-12 loss to host Greeneview. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_AndrewPollander44_PS.jpg Cedarville sophomore running back Andrew Pollander fights to stay on his feet while gaining yardage in the first half of Friday’s Oct. 13 63-12 loss to host Greeneview. Barb Slone | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

