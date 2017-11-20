Cedarville downs Lakers

CEDARVILLE — Patrick Bain fired in 24 points to lead the Cedarville Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team to an 83-78 result over previously unbeaten Lake Superior State in the final game of the Sixth Annual Don Callan Classic. Bain took over the final three minutes after the Lakers erased an 18-point deficit to take their only lead of the second half, 72-71.

The senior guard hit back-to-back three pointers followed by a layup for an 80-75 advantage with 1:15 left. Then, following a Lake State three-pointer to cut the difference to two, it was Bain’s assist that set up Colton Linkous’ game-clinching triple from the corner with 10 seconds to go. Bain was 4-for-6 outside the arc to go along with six assists and five rebounds.

Robert Okoro and Kwenton Scott netted 12 points apiece while Demond Parker chipped in 10 for Cedarville, 2-2. Lake Superior State drops to 3-1.

Raiders battle in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Wright State University men’s and women’s swimming teams competed Nov. 18 in the House of Champions Invitational at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. The men finished sixth with 657 points and the women ended up 12th with 258 points.

The men received a fifth-place finish from Mitch Stover in the 200-meter backstroke. Trevor Keriazes added a sixth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke. On the women’s side, Sofia Aledo came in 16th in the 200 backstroke and also added a 19th-place finish in the 200 butterfly.

Both teams will return Jan. 13 to duel with Horizon League foe, Cleveland State.

WSU falls to Murray State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team fell at home to Murray State, 80-61, on Nov. 18.

The Raiders won the tip and followed it with a 12-footer by Parker Ernsthausen to take the 2-0 lead. The score stayed tight with no team leading by more than four, until the Racers started pulling away with less than two minutes to play in the half. MSU led 36-39 at the buzzer. The second half started much like the first half. In the final nine minutes, the Racers’ lead grew to the final deficit of 19 points as MSU outscored WSU, 24-12.

Welch honored by league

FAIRBORN — Chelsea Welch of the Wright State women’s basketball team has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week it was announced Nov. 20.

Welch, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Kettering Fairmont, had a total of 51 points in two games as the Raiders defeated Eastern Illinois and nearly upset No. 23 Missouri. She had a career-high 36 points at Missouri, going 11 of 18 from the field and 10-of-10 from the free throw line. For the two games, she also had 11 rebounds with 12 assists and two steals. She shot 55 percent (16-29) from the field, 67 percent (4-6) from three and 15-15 from the line. Welch’s 36 points were also the most since K.C. Elkin had 37 against Valparaiso on March 8, 2014 and most by a Raider on the road since Kim Demmings’ 36 at Oakland on Feb. 18, 2014.

Bulldogs defeat Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE — The Wilberforce Bulldogs defeated Rio Grande University in the Brevo Francis tournament hosted by Rio Grande University, Nov. 17. Wilberforce snapped a seven-game losing streak with a big win over Rio Grande on their home court to advance to the Championship game.

The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Authur Haggard with 19 points, followed by Austin Daniels with 15, Torien Moore with 12 and Malik Breckenridge with 10 points. The Bulldogs faced Mount Vernon in the title game.

Wilberforce advancea in tourney

RIO GRANDE — Wilberforce University’s women’s basketball team won its first-round game over Bluefield State in the Bevo Francis tournament, Nov. 17 at Rio Grande University. The Bulldogs where led in scoring by Brittany Wells with 30 points, 11 of 19 from the field, and nine steals. Wells was followed by Alexandria Shealey with 16 points, Jamee Denman with 11 points and senior Tivia Hylton finished with a double double: 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs outscored NCAA Division II Bluefield State with a 24-8 run in the fourth towin, 78-57.

CSU guards lead the way

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Central State’s backcourt trio of Takyra Gilbert, Jaeda Davis and Sierra Harley combined for 52 points to lead the Marauders women’s basketball team past the Saint Augustine’s Falcons, 88-73, Nov. 19.

With the win, the Lady Marauders improve to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons dropped to 3-2 overall.

Gilbert finished the afternoon with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Davis recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Harley was an efficient 5-of-6 from the three-point line to finish with 15 points.

While the trio of CSU guards combined for 52 points, senior forward Chavon Banks continues to play with confidence. Banks led all rebounders with eight on Sunday to go along with 16 points and four steals.

CSU will begin conference play when they host Albany State on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Xenia opens at Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys basketball team will open its season with a 9 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic. The Buccaneers will take on Cincinnati Princeton at Southern State College’s Patriot Center.

Princeton features Syracuse University signee Darius Bazley, the top ranked senior in Ohio and the No. 9 rated senior in the country according to ESPN.

Tickets are $10 and include three games that evening. Wilmington plays Campbell County Ky. in the game preceding Xenia. Tickets are available at the door or on the ohiovalleyhoopsclassic.com website.

Bucs in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

