Morgan Bryant was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Legacy Christian Academy High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Morgan, a senior on the volleyball team for four years, is also on the tennis team. She is a busy volunteer at her church in Wilmington with a positive attitude and grade-point average of 3.95.

