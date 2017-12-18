Legacy Christian wins over Newton

PLEASANT HILL — Three Knights players scored in double figures as Legacy Christian claimed a 65-42 win Dec. 16 over Newton. Erik Uszynski led LCA with 16 points, Keano Hammerstrom scored 11 points and Ashton Burke finished with 10 as the Knights upped their record to 5-1 overall. Legacy plays its next game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Stivers.

Patriots win in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — After clinging to a one-point lead at the break, Carroll outscored host Fenwick 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 45-30 girls high school basketball win, Dec. 16. Allie Stefanek led the Patriots (5-3, 3-0 Greater Catholic League Coed) with a game-best 17 points. Juliann Huber scored 10 points for Carroll, and Julia Keller had a game-high 11 rebounds. Carroll next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 at Valley View.

Bulldogs defeat Miami Valley

YELLOW SPRINGS — Host Yellow Springs grabbed a 28-21 halftime lead and stayed out in front for a 61-51 boys high school basketball win, Dec. 15. No individual details were reported. Yellow Springs (3-3) hosts Emmanuel Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Golden Eagles win on the road

MONROE — After opening the game with a 12-0 run the Bellbrook Golden Eagles girls high school basketball team cruised to a 59-28 victory DEc. 16 over Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division foe Monroe. Nine Bellbrook players scored in the game. Sophomore Kayla Paul led all scorers with 15 points and junior Maren Freudenschuss chipped in with 14. The Eagles (5-2, 4- 1 SWBL Southwestern) play next on Wednesday, Dec. 20 when they travel to take on Clinton-Massie for a 6 p.m. game. The Bellbrook JV girls suffered their first loss of the year in a game that saw neither team able to generate any offense as the girls fell to 6 wins and 1 loss on the year with a 22-20 defeat.

Skyhawks win over West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — Shaunne Monroe tossed in 24 points, Tarik Yagmurkaya scored 10, and Wes Watts hauled in nine rebounds as host Fairborn claimed a 54-40 boys high school basketball win over the Pirates of West Carrollton. No individual statistics were provided by West Carrollton. Fairborn is now 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division. The Skyhawks next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Springfield.

Bucs beaten by Trotwood

XENIA — Amari Davis scored 42 points and Myles Belyeu added 23 points to go with 13 rebounds as the Trotwood-Madison Rams defeated Xenia, 100-57, on Dec. 15. Samari Curtis led Xenia with 17 points and R.J. Hunter finished with 13 in the loss. The Buccaneers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 when they play at West Carrollton.

Beavers still winless

LEBANON — The Beavercreek High School boys basketball team outscored host Lebanon 34-26 in the second half, but lost 49-44 to the Warriors on Dec. 15. Chris Herbort led Beavercreek with a 16-point game, good for high scoring honors along with Lebanon’s Harrison Hookfin. Beavercreek (0-4, 0-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) hosts Centerville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 19 for its next contest.

Skyhawks fall to Wildcats

FAIRBORN — Despite a combined 30 points from Skyhawks girls high school basketball teammates Evelyn Oktavec (19 points) and Khala Powell (11), Springfield escaped the Dec. 16 contest with a 56-40 win at Baker Middle School. Mickayla Perdue led the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points scored. Fairborn is now 2-5 overall, 2-1 in the Greater Western Ohio “Conference American South with the loss. They played Northmont on Monday. Their next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 20 at Xenia.

Fairborn 7th graders best Springfield

FAIRBORN — Cara Chivington led the Fairborn seventh grade girls basketball team with 17 points, and Emily Baumgardner scored eight in a 35-16 win Dec. 14 over Springfield Junior High. Fairborn had jumped out in front, 19-2, at halftime. Rylee Hensley scored six points, Lydia Pace scored two, while Jaliya Leroy and Daijah Gales each scored a free throw in the Fairborn win.

Carroll downs Badin

RIVERSIDE — Eli Ramsey scored a game-high 15 points, while Carroll teammates Matt Cogan and Sam Severt scored eight each, in Carroll’s 48-41 boys high school basketball win Dec. 15 in a Greater Catholic League contest. Daunte DeCello led the Badin Rams with 14 points. Carroll (2-3, 1-1 GCLC) will host Fenwick next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Bellbrook wins, loses

BELLBROOK —The Bellbrook boys basketball team split a pair of weekend games, losing, 62-55, Dec. 15 at Franklin and beating visiting Northridge, 60-45 the next night.

Bellbrook stats from the Franklin game were not available, but in the Northridge game, Donnie Crouch had 20 points, while Hayden Greene added 11. Jack Campbell scored seven points and had nine rebounds to go with three steals and a pair of assists. Caleb Scott had nine assists.

The freshmen and reserve teams also split games, both losing at Franklin and both beating Northridge.

Warner tops Greenville

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team beat Greenville in overtime on Dec. 16, 47-44. Jalin Adams and Ray Greene each had 14 points, while Kaden Richards added nine, Ayden Rose and Aaron Adkins four each and Dylan Alex scored two. On Dec. 20, Warner is at Vandalia.

Xenia fourth at wrestling invite

XENIA — Xenia’s Peyton Bartley and Fairborn’s Gavin Murphy were high school wrestling champions of their weight class Dec. 16 at the Xenia Invitational Tournament. Bartley won the 285-pound title with a pin over Greg Snyder of Northwestern in 1:29. Murphy was the 220 champ after beating Southeastern’s Hayden McKee, 5-3.

Runners-up included Fairborn’s Trevor Landon (120), Xenia’s Tyler Bemrose (126) and Fairborn’s Peyton Robinson (138). Fairborn’s Chris Martin (106), and Xenia’s Kanden Pitman (120) and James Jackson (220) were third.

Northwestern was the team champ with 213 points. Xenia (172) was fourth and Fairborn (133.5) eighth.

Greeneview sixth at WCH

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Teagan and Devan Hendricks were high school wrestling champions Dec. 16 at the Washington Court House Pool Tournament.

Teagan Hendricks won the 106-pound division title after a pin of New Lexington’s Eddie Hook in 55 seconds. Devan Hendricks was the 126 champ via pin of Smithville’s Maison Martell in 2:52. Taylor Stinson was fourth at 138. Fifth-place finishers were Emil Neer (113), Keith Tomlinson (132), Caleb Allen (152) and Kaleb VanHorn (182). Sixth-place finishers were Hunter Anderson (145) and Lane Dillon (220).

Greeneview bowling rolls third

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s boys and girls high school bowling teams were third in a tri-match with Ben Logan and Riverside Dec. 15. Ben Logan won the boys match with 1,623 pins. Riverside had 1,387 and Greeneview 1,263. Steven Ross had a 310 series with games of 149 and 161.

Ben Logan’s girls won with 1,508 pins. Riverside had 1, 263 and Greeneview 1,082. Emily Crum had games of 135 and 105 for a 240 series.

Cedarville University falls in OT

CEDARVILLE — Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s college basketball preseason favorite the University of Findlay netted a tie-breaking free throw with 7.3 seconds left in overtime and held on to edge the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets, 79-78, Dec. 16 at the Callan Athletic Center. Cedarville (6-5 overall, 1-3 G-MAC) failed to get a shot off before the buzzer. UF won its seventh straight to push its record to 11-2 and 6-0.

Neither team had a double-digit lead, but the Yellow Jackets had to rally from six points down in the final minute of regulation to force OT. Patrick Bain, who matched his career-high with 33 points, converted both ends of a one-and-one with 5 seconds to go to knot the score at 74-74. Grant Zawadzki finished with a career-high 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Robert Okoro chipped in 11 points and nine boards.

They play again at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at Walsh University in North Canton.

Miorelli on scholar squads

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Yellow Jacket senior women’s soccer player Grace Miorelli has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Division II All-Midwest Region Second Team as well as the Scholar All-America Third Team. The USC region teams are voted on by the region coaches.

A midfielder from Souderton, Pa. with a 3.66 grade-point average as an exercise science major, Miorelli previously earned a spot on the 2015 region squad when she was a junior. She sat out the entire 2016 campaign with an injury. Miorelli was the leading scorer for Cedarville with seven goals and four assists for 18 points as the team finished 11-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

She was also selected to the CCA Division II Midwest Region Second Team and the G-MAC First Team. Miorelli ended her career third on Cedarville University’s all-time scoring list with 105 points. She rates second in assists (29) and third in goals (38).

WSU men shoot down Rockets

TOLEDO — The Wright State men’s basketball team (7-4) went on the road and took care of business Dec. 16 at Toledo with a 77-69 win.

In the first half, senior Grant Benzinger tied the game early with two free throws and a three after the Rockets took a 5-0 lead. Mark Hughes’ three at 1:37 tied the game as the Raiders stayed close and chipped away at the UT lead. WSU shot 40 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent from the line.

In the second half, WSU took its first lead 39-37 on a Justin Mitchell layup from Hughes at 17:40. Benzinger had 15 points on three threes while Hughes ended with 13 points. WSU’s largest lead was 16 points at 63-47. WSU shot 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three and forced 18 Rocket turnovers.

Lady Marauders lose to Clark

ATLANTA — The Central State Marauders women’s college basketball team suffered its first conference loss of the season, 85-81, to Clark Atlanta Dec. 16.

The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for the Marauders, who fall to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. CAU improved to 6-5 on the season while remaining undefeated in the conference at 4-0. CSU was outscored, 30-20, in points off turnovers. CAU also held a 15-9 edge in second chance points and a 18-6 advantage in fast break points.

The Marauders will enter the holiday break before hosting Claflin, Saturday, Dec. 30. Claflin is currently 7-6 overall with a 4-1 record in conference play.

Marauders come up short

ATLANTA, Ga. — A potential game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the game fell short as the Central State Marauders lost to Clark Atlanta, 71-68, on Saturday night. CAU improved to 10-1 overall with a 5-0 mark in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. CSU drops to 4-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

With CAU up 17-12, CSU manufactured a 16-0 run capped off by a Chris Cook basket to give the Marauders a 28-17 lead midway through the first half. CSU maintained a healthy lead as Terence Gholston hit from beyond the arc to end the half with the Marauders taking a 41-32 lead into intermission.

The Marauder defense and CAU’s late struggles from the free throw line allowed CSU to cut the deficit down to 71-68. CAU outscored CSU in the paint, 36-10, and on the fast break, 18-2. The CSU reserves kept the Marauders in the game by outscoring the CAU bench, 34-18.

