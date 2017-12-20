Posted on by

From Buccaneer to Bearcat


Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette Xenia senior Meechi Harris signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati next year. Harris, a wide receiver and return specialist, had been committed to Kentucky, but de-committed earlier in the week and announced his choice Dec. 20 in the school gym. Harris said it was hard to dec-ommit but he liked the atmosphere at UC better than UK.


Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia senior Meechi Harris signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati next year. Harris, a wide receiver and return specialist, had been committed to Kentucky, but de-committed earlier in the week and announced his choice Dec. 20 in the school gym. Harris said it was hard to dec-ommit but he liked the atmosphere at UC better than UK.

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette Xenia senior Meechi Harris signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati next year. Harris, a wide receiver and return specialist, had been committed to Kentucky, but de-committed earlier in the week and announced his choice Dec. 20 in the school gym. Harris said it was hard to dec-ommit but he liked the atmosphere at UC better than UK.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/12/web1_DSC_4586.jpgScott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette Xenia senior Meechi Harris signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Cincinnati next year. Harris, a wide receiver and return specialist, had been committed to Kentucky, but de-committed earlier in the week and announced his choice Dec. 20 in the school gym. Harris said it was hard to dec-ommit but he liked the atmosphere at UC better than UK.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:24 pm
Updated: 4:30 pm. |    

CU students benefit from tutoring growth

CU students benefit from tutoring growth
4:22 pm |    

A special farewell

A special farewell
11:03 am |    

A Holiday in Whoville

A Holiday in Whoville