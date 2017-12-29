Area wrestlers fare well at Holiday

VANDALIA — Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks was Greene County’s top placer at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s Holiday Tournament at Butler High School.

Seeded second at 126 pounds, the junior finished second after a 4-0 loss to Springboro’s Mason Kleinberg, seeded fourth, in the finals. Hendricks pinned Lakota West’s Andrew Oeters in 1:29 to advance to the final.

Bellbrook’s Ben Sherrill was third at 138 pounds, beating Princeton’s Jovan Fuqua, 4-2 in sudden victory. Seeded third, Sherrill advanced to the semifinals but lost, 6-4, to No. 2 Jared Ford of Troy Christian, who won the title.

Sherrill beat Zander Ellison of Hilliard Bradley, the N0. 5 seed, 3-1, to make it to the third-place match.

Fairborn’s Conner Bradley was seventh at 182, pinning Hilliard Bradley’s Adam McCardle in 1:30 in the final match.

Xenia’s Peyton Bartley finished fifth at 285. He made it to the semifinals before losing that match and his first consolation match to make it to the fifth-place match. He pinned Jon Hardin of Miamisburg in 3:27 to place fifth.

Greeneview’s Teagan Hendricks finished eighth after losing by 12-3 major decision to Bo Branson of Pickerington Central in the seventh-place match.

Greene County News

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.