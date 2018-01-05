Sports Digest

Xenia falls to Tippecanoe

XENIA — Undefeated Tippecanoe (10-0, 6-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American North) charged out to a 27-0 win after one quarter in a 72-14 defeat of Xenia (2-8, 1-4 GWOC American South), Wednesday Jan. 3 in a girls high school basketball game.

No individual statistics were reported by the Red Devils. Xenia was led by Kamea Baker’s seven point effort. The Buccaneers next play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Sidney.

Bellbrook wins over CJ

BELLBROOK — Junior center Olivia Greathouse scored 10 first-quarter points as Bellbrook jumped out to 23-7 lead after one quarter, led 37-19 at the half and coasted to a comfortable 67-48 win over Chaminade Julienne, Jan. 4. All 11 girls scored, led by senior Bekah Vine with 17 and Greathouse with 11. Bellbrook, now with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, goes right back on the road as they play a Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern division foe Saturday, Jan. Jan. 6 in Oakwood. The reserve game is scheduled to start at noon.

Aviators fly over Fairborn

VANDALIA — Host Butler turned a two-point halftime lead into a 37-24 win, Jan. 3, over Fairborn. After leading 18-16 at the break, the Aviators outscored Fairborn 19-8 in the second half. No individual stats were available for Fairborn. Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators (6-5, 4-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American North) with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and teammate Abbie Schoenherr finished with 11 points in the win.

Fairborn (4-8, 3-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) will host Tippecanoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Baker Middle School.

Beavercreek defeats Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Megan McHone tossed a match-best 213-232 — 445 series to lead Beavercreek to a 2,267 – 2,100 win over Lebanon on Jan. 4. Battling Beaver teammates Jenna Morgan (407 series), Kera Micheals (375), Josselyn Terpenning (342) and Cameron Reich (333) also had solid scores in the win.

Beavercreek (4-0, 3-0 GWOC National East) will compete in the Viking Classic at 12:30 p.m. at Poelking South on Saturday Jan. 6 for its next competition.

Skyhawks nip Piqua

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s boys high school varsity bowling team defeated Piqua 2,089 to 2,061 on Thursday, Jan. 4. No individual scores were reported by Fairborn. The Skyhawks will compete in the Sunday Jan. 7 Back to School Bash, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Game of Fairfield lanes. Fairborn leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division with a 3-3 overall record, 3-2 in the division.

Bucs beat Butler

XENIA — Caity Moody rolled a 222-233 — 455 series to lead Xenia to a 2,274 to 2,089 win over Butler, Jan. 4, and Kailee Palecek had the match’s second best series with a 223-216 — 439 series. Gillian Miller (369), Kelsey Rose (329) and Kelly Fullen (299) also contributed to the win.

The GWOC American South leading Bucs will play in the Miamisburg Viking Classic at noon Jan. 6 at Poelking South lanes.

Butler beats Buccaneers

XENIA — The Buccaneers’ Zane Eneix led Xenia with a 441 two-game series, but Butler had four bowlers roll 400 series to claim a 2,516 – 2,209 boys high school varsity bowling win Jan. 4. Cameron McPherson rolled a 352 series, Samuel Bahorik rolled a 343, Tracy Howdyshell’s two-game mark was a 317, James McDaniel had a 178 game and “Sub Bowler” tossed a 170 in the loss.

Drew Sacks rolled a match-high 472 two-game series for undefeated Butler (5-0, 4-0 GWOC American North). Xenia (5-4, 2-3 GWOC American South) will compete in Saturday’s Jan. 6 Viking Classic. That Miamisburg tournament starts at noon at Poelking South.

Beavers best Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Scott Thompson rolled a match-best 222-258 — 480 series to lead the Beavers to a 2.666 to 2,235 boys high school varsity bowling win over Lebanon on Jan. 4. Matthew Klingbell had the second highest two-game series of the match with a 466.

Beavercreek (4-0, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) is one of four teams in the National East (Wayne, Centerville and Fairmont are the others) who have yet to lose this season. The Beavers are in Sunday’s Jan. 7 Back to School Bash, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Game of Fairfield.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.