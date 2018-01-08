Bulldogs befuddled at home

YELLOW SPRINGS — Next season may have already begun for the Yellow Springs Bulldogs girls basketball team, after Monday night’s lopsided Jan. 8 loss to visiting Dayton Christian.

The visiting Warriors led 25-7 at the half, and dominated much of the second half on their way to a 53-20 Metro Buckeye Conference win.

Despite the season being past the halfway point, a frustrated Bulldogs coach Tim Minnich could often be heard trying to get his players into their right defensive alignment, moments after calling the defensive play.

“Dayton Christian might’ve been taller, but I have six seniors on this team who have played a lot of basketball. The problem is: They don’t seem to want to play,” Minnich said. “… It’s really coming to the point where my freshmen are going to start getting more playing time. They play hard and they’re athletic. All I’m asking for is effort.”

Already up by 18 at the break, Dayton Christian scored the first eight points of the second half to take command with a 33-8 lead with 3:05 left in the third period of play.

Carmen Collingsworth scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half. Teammate Kiana Klein also finished in double-figure scoring with 13 points as Dayton Christian upped its record to 6-5 overall, 4-2 and in third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

“It was a good defensive effort for us, and that’s really what got us started on offense,” Warriors coach Paul Orme said. “We were trying to get layups. We tried not to shoot the ball from outside a whole lot, although we had a few that were hitting.”

Orme said his Warriors took advantage of their height advantage, and parlayed that into several rebounds and second-chance opportunities.

“The girls are starting to get that we don’t want to settle for the outside shot. We want to punch it down low, and I thought we did a good job of doing that tonight,” Orme said.

Yellow Springs lost its eighth straight game and is now 3-10 overall, 2-4 and in fourth place in the seven-team MBC. The Bulldogs have little time to fret about Monday’s loss. They will host Graham for a non-league game on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Freshman Haneefah Jones led the Bulldogs with six points scored while seniors Amani Wagner and Ayanna Madison each finished with four.

Dayton Christian has now won four of its last five games. The Warriors are scheduled to host East Dayton Christian in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at Watts Middle School in Centerville.

Yellow Springs' Haneefah Jones (4) drives in from the right baseline, as Casey Darkow (4) and Kiana Klein (12) defend, in Monday's girls high school basketball game at Yellow Springs High School. Dayton Christian won the Metro Buckeye Conference game, 53-20. Annlyn Foster, of Yellow Springs, drives in for a layup in the second half of Monday's Jan. 8 Metro Buckeye Conference girls high school basketball game at Yellow Springs. Foster missed and visiting Dayton Christian came away with a 53-20 win. Bulldog defender Ellie Peifer (3) applies full-court pressure as Dayton Christian's Bailey Peterson works to inbound the ball, Monday, Jan. 8 at Yellow Springs High School.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

