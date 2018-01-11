Posted on by

Beavercreek’s Ed Zink coaches in 1,000th game


Beavercreek girls varsity basketball coach Ed Zink was recognized for coaching in his 1,000th game, Jan. 10 in the aptly named Ed Zink Fieldhouse at Beavercreek High School.


Randy Wimer | Greene County News

Former girls basketball players celebrate with Beavercreek head varsity coach Ed Zink after his 1,000th game, Jan. 10 at Beavercreek High School.


Members of the 2017-‘18 girls varsity basketball team pose with Beavercreek coach Ed Zink after a 65-38 win over Northmont, Jan. 10 at Beavercreek High. The contest was Zink’s 1,000th of his coaching career. The team has now won nine straight games. They will host Chaminade Julienne at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 for their next game.


Beavercreek varsity girls basketball head coach Ed Zink (left) and long-time assistant Dick Orr address the crowd in celebration of Zink’s 1,000th game as a coach, Jan. 10 at the Ed Zink Fieldhouse at Beavercreek High School.


Randy Wimer | Greene County News

Randy Wimer | Greene County News

Randy Wimer | Greene County News

Randy Wimer | Greene County News

