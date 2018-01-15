Marauders in New York

NEW YORK — Competing in the HBCU Battle at the Track, Jan. 14, the Central State University track and field team went up against student-athletes from the Division I and II levels.

CSU’s top performer of the event was sophomore Juan Scott. Scott won the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 7.85 seconds. Scott recorded his seventh collegiate win in the event while earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships.

Scott, Ja’Vonte Brown, Isreal Williamson and Baron Wilson teamed up in the 1,600-meter relay. The team finished in second with a pace of 3:21.48. Kystal Mitchell finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.82. Alexia Anderson crossed the finish line with a time of 9.93 for a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles.

CSU will travel Friday, Jan. 26 to Geneva to compete in the SPIRE Institute Midwest Open.

Raiders 4-1 in the League

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team built a 28-23 halftime lead but saw it disappear as Northern Kentucky forced overtime just to have the Raiders come back for a 68-63 road win Jan. 13 in overtime. Wright State is now 13-4 and 4-1.

Senior Chelsea Welch led three players in double-figure scoring with 15 points as the Raiders dominated the boards 44-30.

The Raiders led 20-14 at the first quarter after jumping out to an 11-2 start. Wright State headed to the locker room with a 28-23 lead at half. After three quarters, the Raiders were up 42-40. NKU took the lead at 44-42 early in the fourth quarter. The teams went back and forth as regulation ended 56-56. The Raiders went to work and outscored the Norse 12-7 in the overtime session.

WSU track at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — The Wright State track team opened their season Jan. 13 at the Marshall Women’s Classic, held at Jeff Small Track.

Junior Maria Heckman won the pole vault event, clearing 3.50m. Brooklyn Mikesell and Victoria Angelopoulos each won their sections in the 400 meter dash and the 1 mile run respectively.

Wright State will return to action Saturday, Jan. 20, as they compete in the Fort Wayne Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Raiders battle at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND — The Wright State swimming teams were in Cleveland to compete in a quad meet with Horizon League foes Cleveland State, Illinois Chicago, and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, Jan. 13.

The Raiders received first-place finishes from Abby Saner (butterfly) on the women’s side. On the men’s side, Trevor Keriazes (100 breast), Mitchell Stover (100 and 200 fly), Dominic Poletta (50 and 100 free), Levente Sardi (200 breast), and the 200 medley relay team (Jack Fergus, Trevor Keriazes, Mitchell Stover, Dominic Poletta).

Wright State will return to action as they host Xavier on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Yellow Jackets clip D&E

ELKINS, W.Va. — Baylee Bennett tied her own school record with eight three-pointers including the game winner with 10 seconds to go to lift Cedarville University to an 89-88 G-MAC win Jan. 13 at Davis & Elkins.

The junior guard came off a screen on the right wing and drilled a 22-footer to give the Lady Jackets their fourth consecutive victory. The Senators got off an open 25-footer at the buzzer which came up short. Cedarville, 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, trailed 87-83 with less than a minute remaining.

The Yellow Jackets won the last four of the five-game road swing by an average of five points per outing. The teams play again on Feb. 22 in the Callan Athletic Center.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Greene County News

Greene County News

