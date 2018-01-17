Beaver named to Stebbins Hall of Fame

XENIA — Xenia High School graduate Jim Beaver is being inducted into the Walter E. Stebbins Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19. A member of the XHS Athletic Hall committee, Beaver is being inducted into Stebbins’ hall for his years as a golf coach for the Indians.

Retired Stebbins Athletic Director Dee Hastler will be the presenter for Beaver’s induction. Beaver was the school’s head golf coach from 1980 to 2010 and was the freshman girls basketball coach from 1980 to 1984. As golf coach, Beaver coached more than 600 golf matches, with eight district qualifiers and two golfers who went on to become PGA Tour professionals.

Aside from a private ceremony at the school, the Stebbins inductees will be recognized during halftime of the Friday, Jan. 19 boys high school basketball game against Tippecanoe

Rams down the Jets

SPRINGFIELD — Mason Schneider scored 17 points and Gabe Caudill added 11 as the Greeneview Rams defeated Northeastern, 50-28, on Jan. 16 in a boys high school basketball game. The Jets’ Alex Lockwood tied Schneider for high-scoring honors with 17 points of his own in the loss.

According to the Ohio Heritage Conference’s website, Greeneview is now 5-7 overall, 4-3 and tied with Greenon for second (behind Catholic Central) in the OHC South. The Rams play at Fairbanks on Friday, Jan. 19.

Bellbrook rally falls short

MIAMISBURG — Visiting Bellbrook outscored Miamisburg, 32-23, in the second half but lost to the Vikings by two points — 54-52 — on Jan. 16 in a nonleague boys high school basketball game.

Donnie Crouch led the Golden Eagles (6-4) with 12 points while Jack Campbell and Storm Painter scored 10 each in the loss. Miamisburg’s Jason Hubbard led all scorers with 21 points.

Bellbrook plays at Valley View in a Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division battle at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 in Germantown.

Knights lose on the road

CARLISLE — Legacy Christian got to within five points of the host Carlisle Indians at halftime, but fell 71-60 in a Jan. 16 nonleague boys basketball game. No individual statistics were provided by either team. LCA returns to Metro Buckeye Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 when they play at Miamisburg High School against Dayton Christian.

Marauder defense shines

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders beat Tuskegee, 56-48 Jan. 16.

CSU improved to 6-11 overall with a 5-6 mark in SIAC play. The Golden Tigers fall to 2-13 overall and 1-7 in the conference. Chris Scoot scored seven minutes in the final seven minutes of the half to help CSU take a 32-25 lead at intermission. The teams traded baskets over the span of the next four minutes resulting in a 44-44 tie with 8:29 to play.

Davone Daniels broke the tie with a three-pointer on CSU’s next possession to spark a 12-0 Marauder run. TU was never able to rebound as CSU went on to the eight point victory.

The Marauders will renew a historic HBCU rivalry when they make the short trip across the street to play Wilberforce University 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Lady Marauders win fifth

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Lady Marauders won their fifth consecutive game with a 68-60 victory over the Tuskegee Golden Tigers Jan. 16.

With the victory, CSU improves to 14-3 overall with a SIAC leading 9-1 record. Tuskegee drops to 2-14 on the year with a 1-7 ledger in conference play. Jade Wilson paced TU with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

CSU will play Wilberforce University 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Benzinger honored

FAIRBORN — Senior Grant Benzinger of the Wright State men’s basketball team was named the Horizon League Player of the Week, announced league officials today.

The 6-3 Cincinnati native led the Raiders to an 84-81 win at Northern Kentucky with 31 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal. His 31 points set his season best and fell one short of his career-high 32 points set last year at Georgia State. He was 8-13 from the field overall, 4-7 from three and 11-13 from the line. The win gave the Raiders lone possession of first place at 5-0 and its sixth straight win.

Raiders win over YSU

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team stumbled but came back strong to take down Youngstown State 77-67 and remain undefeated in the Horizon League at 6-0 Jan. 15. Five Raiders scored in double figure, led by freshmen Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall with 16 points each. Cole Gentry added 14 points as Mark Hughes and Grant Benzinger each had 13 points.

Wright State is now 14-5 overall and have won seven straight games.

Women cruise past YSU

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team took care of business Jan. 15 as they defeated visiting Youngstown State 73-50. Senior Chelsea Welch led the way with 23 points while Emily Vogelpohl posted a double double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as did Lexi Smith with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Symone Simmmons added 10 points and six boards. Wright State is now 14-4, 6-1.

Lovely earns Player of the Week

PORTSMOUTH — Ashton Lovely, a junior from Jamestown, has earned the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor, it was announced Jan. 15.

Lovely, who played her high school basketball at Greeneview, led Shawnee State to a pair of victories. On Thursday, Lovely had 24 points, four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Shawnee State’s 79-71 victory over Lindsey Wilson. Lovely was 8-20 from the field in Thursday’s game and played just under 38 of the 40 minutes.

She followed that up with another good game against Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday. Lovely led all scorers with 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had two assists and two steals. She shot 7-15 from the field and 5-9 from three.

The award is the second of Lovely’s career. She earned the award in the last week of the Player of the Week awards last season, on Feb. 27. The award is also Shawnee State’s second of the season, with sophomore Bailey Cummins (Brooksville, Ky.) having earned the award on Nov. 27.

Bucs honor Military

XENIA — Friday night Jan. 19 at the boys high school basketball game versus Greenville, the Xenia athletic dept and boys basketball program will be honoring all Military personnel past and present with free admission.

This is running as part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state-wide military appreciation night. The freshman game begins at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.