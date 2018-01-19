Cedarville boys win

CEDARVILLE — Colby Cross scored 29 points and Brandon Pollock added 12 as Cedarville beat West Jefferson in an Ohio Heritage Conference boys high school basketball game, 63-53, Jan. 17.

Cedarville led 19-10 after the first quarter but was outscored by nine in the second as the game was tied 31-all at the half. The Indians scored 16 points in each of the final two quarters to win the game.

Tipp tops Warner

XENIA — Ray Greene scored 10 points and Jalin Adams added eight in Warner Middle School’s 45-25 loss to Tippecanoe, Jan. 17. The Bucs were scheduled to host Sidney, Jan. 18.

Greeneview bowlers split

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s boys and girls bowling teams split a pair of varsity bowling matches with Southeastern on Jan. 17. The girls won, 1,504-1,464, while the boys lost, 2,042-1,888.

The girls trailed by 16 pins heading into Baker rotation.

Anna Willingham rolled games of 121 and 116 for a 237 series. Jackie Kasner followed with games of 114 and 99 for a 213, while Katy Hilbig added games of 110 and 93 for a 203. Steven Ross led the boys with a 353 after games of 162 and 191. Adam Schornak had games of 164 and 134 for a 298, and Brysten Boiser rolled a 140 and a 151 for a 291 series.

Bucs honor Military

XENIA — The Xenia High School athletic department and boys basketball program will be honoring all military personnel past and present with free admission at the Friday Jan. 19 boys basketball game versus Greenville.

This is running as part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s state-wide military appreciation night. The freshman game begins 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.

Beaver named to Stebbins Hall of Fame

XENIA — Xenia High School graduate Jim Beaver is being inducted into the Walter E. Stebbins Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19. A member of the XHS Athletic Hall committee, Beaver is being inducted into Stebbins’ hall for his years as a golf coach for the Indians.

Retired Stebbins Athletic Director Dee Hastler will be the presenter for Beaver’s induction. Beaver was the school’s head golf coach from 1980 to 2010 and was the freshman girls basketball coach from 1980 to 1984. As golf coach, Beaver coached more than 600 golf matches, with eight district qualifiers and two golfers who went on to become PGA Tour professionals.

Aside from a private ceremony at the school, the Stebbins inductees will be recognized during halftime of Stebbins’ Friday, Jan. 19 boys high school basketball game against Tippecanoe.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Bellbrook seeks golf, soccer coaches

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School (SW District, Division II) is seeking a varsity boys head soccer coach and a head varsity golf coach. Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to athletic director Tom Bean at tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us. Posting deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Qualifications can be obtained from the district website under employment at www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.