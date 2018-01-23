Greeneview bowlers drop pair

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview was swept by Mechanicsburg in a pair of Ohio Heritage Conference bowling matches Jan. 22. The boys lost, 2,632-1,964, while the girls lost, 2,029-1,510.

In the boys match, Steven Ross had games of 222 and 218 for a 440 series. Adam Schornak rolled a 161 and a 173 for a 334. Anna Willingham led the girls with games of 148 and 128 for a 276. Jackie Kasner added games of 138 and 96 for a 234.

Warner eighth posts comeback win

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eight grade boys basketball team was down 12 at halftime, but came back to win, 63-51, behind a 29-point performance from Ray Greene Jan. 22. Ayden Rose added 13, and Kaden Richards, Jalin Adams and Dylan Alex five each. The Bucs host Troy for their next game Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Marauders struggle

MOBILE, Ala. — The Central State Marauders women’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 82-68 loss to Spring Hill College, Jan. 22.

CSU drops to 15-4 overall with a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference-leading 9-2 record. SHC improves to 13-6 on the season with a 7-3 mark in the conference. SHC scored 29 points in the first 10 minutes of play and took a 10-point lead entering the second quarter. CSU was unable to find much offense in the second stanza, totaling just six points and trailed 46-24 at halftime.

CSU never developed a serious threat to the SHC lead in the second half. A Brooke Spaulding three-pointer brought the Marauders within 13 points with 2:06 to play, but SHC comfortably closed out the game on the way to the team’s sixth straight win.

CSU will travel to Memphis, Tenn. to play LeMoyne-Owen at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

CSU loses to Spring Hill

MOBILE, Ala. — The Central State Marauders men’s basketball team lost to Spring Hill, 87-62, Jan. 22.

The loss drops CSU to 6-13 overall with a 5-7 ledger in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. SHC improves to 6-13 on the season with a conference record of 4-7. The Marauders resume conference play Saturday, Jan. 27 in Memphis, Tenn. against LeMoyne-Owen.

Love honored again

FAIRBORN — For a fourth time in six weeks, Wright State’s Loudon Love earned Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors, conference officials announced Jan. 22.

Love, a 6-foot-10 center from Geneva, Ill., helped the Raiders to a 2-1 record with three double-figure scoring games. He had two 16-point games against Youngstown State and at Milwaukee, adding 12 points at Green Bay to average 14.7 points for the week. His rebounding was highlighted with 14 boards at Green Bay as he averaged 9.3 for the week. He shot 19-of-31 from the field and added six total blocks with four steals.

The Raiders, 15-6, 7-1, will host Detroit Mercy, Friday night Jan. 26, and Oakland (Mich.) on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Raiders comeback falls short

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team found itself in a hole that it couldn’t quite dig out of Jan. 21.

Down by as many as 15 points to Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in the third quarter, the Raiders stormed back to cut the lead to one late in the fourth, only to fall short, 64-61, Jan. 21 at the Nutter Center. Wright State was led by Emily Vogelpohl with 16 points while senior Chelsea Welch had 13 points and Mackenzie Taylor added 10 points. The Raiders shot well in the first and fourth quarters but fell short in the middle periods, going 7-of-27 (25.9 percent) from the field. The Raiders are now 15-5, 6-2 Horizon League, while the Jaguars are 15-4, 7-1.

Raiders open dual season

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s tennis team opened the second half of the schedule Jan. 21 as they hosted the Toledo Rockets at South Regency Tennis Center.

Senior Michal Kianicka notched the only singles victory for the Raiders on the day, winning 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Kianicka and Fernando Nardelli were able to add a doubles win for Wright State.

The Raiders will return to a court Sunday, Jan. 28, as they travel to Pittsburgh, Pa. to face Saint Francis University.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Bellbrook seeks golf, soccer coaches

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School (SW District, Division II) is seeking a varsity boys head soccer coach and a head varsity golf coach. Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to athletic director Tom Bean at tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us. Posting deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Qualifications can be obtained from the district website under employment at www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/.

