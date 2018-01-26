Fairborn Athletic Hall of Fame class announced

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High and the Fairborn Athletic Department have announced their fourth induction class.

The inductees will be recognized during a special ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Baker Middle School Auxiliary gym. The 2017-‘18 Hall inductees will also be recognized prior to the 7:30 p.m. varsity boys basketball game, also at Baker Middle School, on Tuesday Feb. 2.

The inductees are:

JOHN BURNS

Class of 1959 – Varsity Football, Varsity Track.

Burns was a fullback and defensive tackle in football and was a three-year all-league player. In track, his events were the discus and shot put. He was first in the league in discus for three straight years and a state finalist all four years, winning the state in the discus in 1958 and setting the school record for that time. Burns went on to play football and track at Miami University at Oxford. He returned to his alma mater to teach and retired as a principal, he retired to Florida and is now deceased.

JERRY DAVIS

Class of 1963 – Varsity Football, Varsity Track.

Jerry transferred to FHS for his final 2 years of high school and excelled in football and track. Jerry was an outstanding running back and defensive back earning all-league, all greater Dayton area honors. He was the football MVP in 1962 and 1963 as well as leading scorer both years. In track, Jerry set school records in the sprints- the 100, 220, 440 and 440 relays including a league record and placed third in the state in the 440. He earned the teams track MVP both years. Davis was honored as the Bob Hagen award winner for leadership and scholarship his senior year, and went on to play football at the University of Kentucky earning All-SEC awards and AP All-American second team in 1966 as a defensive back. Jerry pursued an Air Force career and served his country as a pilot in Vietnam. Jerry is retired and resides in California.

LAURA MAYER-CONNOR

Class of 1996 – Varsity volleyball, Varsity cheerleading.

Mayer-Connor was an outstanding volleyball player at FHS as a three-year starter earning all-league honors and was first team all-league and District all-area. She was a leader in the Dayton area for blocks and for kills in 1995. She also won the cheerleading award for leadership. Mayer-Connor helped lead the volleyball team to the WOL championship, Sectional championship and the District final. She played volleyball at Wittenberg University becoming a 4-year starter and setting individual records. She was on the All-Conference teams for two years. Laura continued her athletic accomplishment in her career becoming the Varsity coach at Oakwood High School and voted League Coach of the Year in 2004. She continued on at Oakwood HS as one of the few lady Athletic Directors in the area. Laura resides in Kettering.

ROBERT A. MARTIN

A long-time Osborn-Fairborn coach and principal, Martin became Osborn-Bath football coach in 1938 and remained in that position until 1956. He had no assistant coaches from 1938-1950. He compiled an overall record of 82-53-3, a 60-percent winning percentage. His teams won back-to-back Little Six League Championships in 1947 (8-1) and 1948 (6-0-1). During the back-to-back championship seasons, the team ran off 13 consecutive victories with one tie. “Coach Martin” is truly the patriarch of Fairborn City Schools football. He also had stints coaching baseball and golf. He was revered by his former players, students and colleagues. In the classroom he taught history and government, instilling in students and players how to handle victory and defeat, as well as giving them a positive value system. He retired from coaching to become the principal of Central Jr. High in 1957 and remained there until his retirement in 1976.

Fairborn 1967 Western Ohio League Basketball Champions

The 1966-67 FHS Flyers basketball team was crowned Western Ohio League champions with a 61-60 victory at Xenia. The team compiled a regular season record of 16-1, a school record for most wins in a regular season that still stands today. Finishing the season with a record of 17-2 and state ranked 20th by UPI, second by the Dayton Journal Herald and first by the Miami Valley Sports Editors. During the season, the team had 13 consecutive victories. The team was coached by Jack Gayheart and was led by seniors; Wayne Barnett, Barry Howard, Vic Kratzer, Rob Starrett and Dan Williamson. Team juniors were; Jim Anderson, Brad Davies, Mark Greene, Mike Herr, Gary Huls, Arnie Penix and Greg Schively.

Fairborn High School is proud to recognize the achievements of these great individuals.