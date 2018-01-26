The Division I state champion Beavercreek High School boys varsity soccer team was presented with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy, Jan. 25 at the school. Beavercreek won its first state boys soccer title in school history on Nov. 11, 2017 with a 1-0 win over Medina at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. The Beavers were ranked as the No. 21 high school soccer team in the country by MaxPreps after finishing with a 23-0-2 season mark. MaxPreps rated more than 16,000 high school varsity soccer programs to determine the award recipients.

