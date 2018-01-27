Coe, Bolender lead Cedarville by Greenon

ENON — Junior Maggie Coe scored a game-high 27 points and senior Ise Bolender added 21 as Cedarville beat Greenon, 67-53, Jan. 27.

The Indians improve to 14-4 overall and 12-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while Greenon drops to 7-8 overall and 6-5 in the OHC.

Cedarville forced the Knights into eight first-quarter turnovers in jumping out to a 9-0 lead. The Indians enjoyed a double-digit lead most of the game.

Check back later and see Tuesday’s Xenia Daily Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald for the complete story.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/01/web1_Ball_Through_Hoop_Web2018127222312965.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.