Yellow Springs nabs road win

SPRINGFIELD — The Yellow Springs boys high school basketball team claimed a 62-46 win Jan. 30 over Northeastern. No individual statistics were reported, but the visiting Bulldogs had outscored the Jets, 34-26 in the second half for the win. Yellow Springs (7-9, 4-5 in the Metro Buckeye Conference) will host conference leader Troy Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 for its next game.

Bucs hang on to defeat Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Despite a team leading 23 points from Samari Curtis, and 11 points from Xenia teammate Jay Evans, the visiting Buccaneers withstood an 18-12 rally by the host Stebbins Indians to claim a Jan. 30 59-57 win in Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South divisional boys high school basketball action. No individual stats were reported by Stebbins. Xenia is now 10-7 overall, 6-3 GWOC South, and will host division foe Fairborn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 next.

Pats bested by Bees

TIPP CITY — Host Bethel led 46-28 at halftime and rolled to an 89-70 win over Carroll on Jan. 30. Simon Jefferson led the Patriots with 20 points scored, Eli Ramsey finished with 15 points and a team-best 10 rebounds, and Matt Cogan got into double figures with 13 points in the loss. Carroll (10-6) heads to Greenfield to take on McClain for its next game, a 7:30 p.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Rams defeat Fairborn

TROTWOOD — After building a 51-27 halftime lead, host Trotwood-Madison outscored Fairborn 30-6 in the third quarter to roll to a 104-46 boys high school basketball win on Jan. 30. No individual stats were reported from the Rams. Shaunn Monroe led Fairborn with 20 points scored, Jarod Bodekor came off the bench to score 10, for the Skyhawks. Fairborn (4-12, 3-6 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) plays next at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 in Xenia.

`Creek loses to Wildcats

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s Jon Allesandro scored a game-high 21 points, and Yousef Saleh came off the bench to score 12, but visiting Springfield defeated the Beavers, 57-44, on Jan. 30. Leonard Taylor led the Wildcats with 20 points scored. Beavercreek’s next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 when they play at state-ranked No. 2 Wayne.

Softball leagues forming

FAIRBORN — Registrations are being accepted for the 2018 Fairborn Girls Softball Association season. Walk-up registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at The Inside Scoop, 313 W. Main St.

A registration form can be downloaded at www.fgsasoftball.com and then mailed to P.O. Box 626, Fairborn, OH 45324. Registration fee is $65 and there will be a $10 discount for additional family members. For more information visit fgsasoftball.com or send email to fgsasoftball@gmail.com.

Spring Has Sprung 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Smith headlines WSU event

FAIRBORN — Major league pitcher and WSU baseball alum Joe Smith will be the keynote speaker for the 14th annual First Pitch Banquet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Moraine Country Club.

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The evening will all go to benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The cost is $70 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Smith and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning 6 p.m.

For more information contact Deanna Terelle at 937-775-4936 or Deanna.terelle@wright.edu.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line. Tickets purchased for each day are valid for all games on that day.

Bellbrook seeks golf, soccer coaches

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School (SW District, Division II) is seeking a varsity boys head soccer coach and a head varsity golf coach. Interested candidates should send cover letter and resume to athletic director Tom Bean at tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us. Posting deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 30. Qualifications can be obtained from the district website under employment at www.sugarcreek.k12.oh.us/.

Xenia taking Athletic Hall of Fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10.

Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

