Members of the Yellow Springs High School girls varsity bowling team posed for a team photo after a narrow loss to Carroll, Jan. 30 at Poelking Lanes in Dayton. According to their coach, this is the first time in school history Yellow Springs has had a girls varsity bowling team. Team members are: Sierra Ward, Zoe Clark, Stephanie Burks, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Emily Ranard and coach Matt Cole.
