Fairborn wins big at Xenia, 61-43

XENIA — Playing without two of the team’s regular starters, the Xenia Buccaneers were no match for visiting Fairborn on Friday night, Feb. 3.

Fairborn gave up the lead once in a 61-43 win over Xenia in boys high school basketball action.

With the win, the visiting Skyhawks are now 6-12 overall, 5-6 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division in third place. Xenia falls to 10-8 overall, but remains in second place in the American South at 6-4.

The host Buccaneers played without GWOC scoring leader Samari Curtis, who sat out due to post-concussion symptoms as the result of a Jan. 26 non-league road win at Bellbrook. Meechi Harris, the Bucs’ third leading scorer also did not play. He has been out with an ankle injury since Jan. 23.

Fairborn senior standout Wesley Watts suffered what appeared to be a leg injury with just under 38 seconds left to play in the first half of Friday’s game. He did not play in the second half.

We’ll have a full story from Friday night’s game in the Xenia Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald newspapers on

Tuesday, Feb. 6, and you can expect to see a story online Monday night at xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com.