Area teams seeded high for sectionals

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County-area girls high school basketball teams earned plenty of respect last weekend. As the seeding and pairings for the 2018 sectional tournament were revealed, six of the nine area teams were rated as a No. 4 seed or higher.

Two teams — Beavercreek in Division I and Legacy Christian Academy in Division IV — were chosen as the top seeds. Two others — Bellbrook (D-II) and Cedarville (D-IV) — were selected as the area’s No. 2 seeds.

Greeneview is the No. 3 seed in Division III and Carroll is the No. 4 seed in Division II.

Other area seedings include Yellow Springs at No. 6 in Division IV, with Fairborn and Xenia rated Nos. 14 and 18 respectively in Division I.

The sectional tournaments get under way for area schools on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday Feb. 14 when the Greeneview Rams take on 15th seeded Brookville in a Division III opener at Trotwood-Madison High School.

SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Wednesday, Feb. 14

DIVISION III Sectional tournament

No. 15 Brookville at No. 3 Greeneview, 6 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS

Saturday, Feb. 17

DIVISION I Sectional tournament

No. 17 Sidney at No. 1 Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m. at Vandalia Butler HS

No. 14 Fairborn at No. 6 Fairmont, 4 p.m. at Troy HS

DIVISION II Sectional Tournament

No. 13 Thurgood Marshall vs. No. 2 Bellbrook, 2:30 p.m. at Lebanon HS

No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 9 Bellefontaine, 1:30 p.m. at New Carlisle Tecumseh HS

DIVISION IV Sectional tournament

No. 1 Legacy Christian vs. No. 11 New Miami, 11 a.m. at Monroe HS

No. 4 Fayetteville Perry vs. No. 6 Yellow Springs, 12:30 pm. at Monroe HS

No. 2 Cedarville vs. No. 9 Middletown Christian, 2 p.m. at Monroe HS

Tuesday, Feb. 20

DIVISION I sectional basketball

Fairborn-Fairmont winner vs. Butler-Edgewood winner, 7:30 p.m. at Troy HS

DIVISION III sectional basketball

Greeneview-Brookville winner vs. No. 18 Urbana, 6 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS

Wednesday, Feb. 21

DIVISION I sectional basketball

No. 9 West Carrollton vs. No. 17 Sidney/No. 1 Beavercreek, 6 p.m. at Butler HS

No. 18 Xenia vs. No. 13 Miamisburg-No. 2 Springboro, 5:30 p.m. at Troy HS

DIVISION II sectional basketball

Bellbrook-Marshall winner vs. CJ-Ross winner, 7:30 p.m. Lebanon HS

Carroll-Bellefontaine winner vs. Greenville-Stivers winner, 7:30 p.m. Tecumseh HS

DIVISION IV Sectional tournament

No. 8 Miami Valley vs. Legacy Christian-New Miami winner, 6 p.m. at Monroe HS

No. 5 Cincinnati College Prep vs. Fayetteville Perry-Yellow Springs winner, 7:30 p.m. at Monroe HS

Thursday, Feb. 22

DIVISION IV sectional basketball

No. 10 Lockland vs. Cedarville-Middletown Christian winner, 6 p.m. at Monroe HS

Emma Hess (left) and the rest of the Legacy Christian Academy girls high school basketball team are the top seed, in the Division IV sectional basketball tournament this season. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_EmmaHess_PS.jpg Emma Hess (left) and the rest of the Legacy Christian Academy girls high school basketball team are the top seed, in the Division IV sectional basketball tournament this season.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Pairings courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of the sectional pairings can be found on their website at swdab.org .

