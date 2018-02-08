Sports Digest

Greeneview drops pair

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s bowling teams lost a pair of matches to Wilmington on Senior Night.

The Wilmington boys won, 2,218-1,750, while the Wilmington girls won, 1,697-1,451.

Adam Schornak paced the Rams with games of 185 and 181 for a 366 series. Brysten Boiser had games of 190 and 113 for a 303.

Katy Hilbig led the girls with games of 143 and 123 for a 266, while Jackie Kasner followed with games of 110 and 138 for a 248. Anna Willingham was right behind with a 94 and a 148 for a 242.

Ansiel, Michalski sweep awards

INDIANAPOLIS — Cedarville University’s Tommy Ansiel and Daniel Michalski are the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.

Ansiel, a freshman from Warrenville, Ill., is the Field Athlete of the Week while Michalski, a senior from Xenia, is the Track Athlete of the Week. Ansiel cleared a season-best 15 feet, 11.75 inches (4.87 meters) to win the pole vault competition at the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational.

Michalski broke his own school record in the mile with a winning time of 4:04.66 at the Akron Invitational. The provisional qualifying time rates 10th in the country and also set a new Great Midwest Athletic Conference record.

Raiders picked to win league

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State baseball team was picked first as the Horizon League released its pre-season poll Feb. 7. Head coaches at the six schools conducted the voting.

The Raiders received 36 points and six first-place votes while Illinois-Chicago was picked second with 29 points. Milwaukee was chosen third, followed by Northern Kentucky, Oakland and Youngstown State.

The Raiders, 38-21 in 2017 under first-year head coach Jeff Mercer, received a ranking in the top 25 last year for the first time in program history.

Wright State opens the regular season with a three-game series Feb. 16-18 at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Haller honored

INDIANAPOLIS — Wright State tennis player Karoline Haller, a senior from Bekkestua, Norway, has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week, league officials announced Feb. 6.

Haller went 2-0 at No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 6-1 over over Ball State and a 6-2, 6-7, 6-0 decision over Dayton last weekend. Haily Morgan was similarly honored last week.

The Raiders will next host Memphis at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at the South Regency Tennis and Fitness Center.

CSU prepares for big meets

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University track & field team will travel to Allendale, Mich. this weekend to compete in meets hosted by Grand Valley State University. GVSU hosts Big Meet-Friday, Feb. 9 and Big Meet-Saturday, Feb. 10. The meets will officially be scored separately.

The Big Meets will be the largest indoor meet CSU has competed in up to this point in the season. The field features several NCAA Division-I programs as well as top talent in Division II. Friday’s meet will begin at 10 a.m. with the 5,000-meter race as the first event, while the field events will commence at noon. Saturday’s meet starts at 9 a.m. with field events, followed by the track events at 10 a.m.

XHS sports parents meeting

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. There will also be a free “Wee One Run” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Xenia taking Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Reds Museum offer February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@xeniagazette.com.

