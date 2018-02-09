Sports Digest

Warner boys lose to Trotwood

XENIA — Ray Greene scored 18 points and Jalin Adams added 14 for the Warner Middle School eight grade boys basketball team in a 69-50 loss to Trotwood Feb. 8. Kaden Richards added seven points, Dylan Alex four, and Masin Bowen one.

CSU women top rival

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Marauders beat rival Kentucky State, 63-44, in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball on Feb. 8.

With the win, CSU improves to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in the SIAC. KSU drops to 7-16 on the year with a 6-9 mark in the conference. Playing inside a sold-out Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium, the teams played to a 12-12 tie after the first quarter. Sparked by the outside shooting of forward Chavon Banks, CSU opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and took a 29-22 lead at halftime.

Brooke Spaulding led all players with 18 points. Banks finished with 13 points and nine rebounds while Sierra Harley had nine points and nine assists.

CSU men win again

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders earned a crucial victory in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play with a 84-81 win over rival Kentucky State, Feb. 8, in a men’s college basketball game.

With the win, CSU is 10-14 overall and 8-8 in the conference. KSU falls to 7-16 on the year with a 6-10 mark in the SIAC.

In a rivalry that dates back to 1949, senior forward Jeremy Brown seemed to feed off the energy of the home crowd early on, scoring his first two baskets off put-backs, and finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the opening half to lead the Marauders to a 42-33 halftime lead.

CSU survived an early second-half run by KSU and led, 73-62, after a mid-range jumper by Martin Oliver with 7:02 left. KSU cut the score to 78-76 with 2:21 to go after a Ray Croon layup. CSU added free throws on its next two possessions to go up 81-76 with 27 seconds left. KSU’s Dattalion Battle kept his team in the game with a deep three-pointer to cut the deficit back down to two. With 13 seconds left, Ruise was sent to the line again and converted 1 of 2 attempts. The CSU defenders successfully denied Battle the ball on KSU’s last possession and Dorian Jordan was forced to put up a contested shot that came up short as time expired.

Raiders take down Green Bay

FAIRBORN — Down by as much as 11 points mid-way through the second half, the Wright State University men’s basketball team came back to post a 68-64 win over Green Bay, Feb. 8 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Mark Hughes started off strong and had a double-double in the first half before ending with 13 points and a career-best 14 rebounds. Grant Benzinger was quiet for the first 27 minutes of the game. but finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. Freshman Jaylon Hall came off the bench to collect 16 points and three steals.

Wright State is now 19-7, 11-2 and tied for first place in the Horizon League with Northern Kentucky. Green Bay falls to 10-17, 5-9. The team hosts Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Raiders cruise to win

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team got back in the win column, cruising to an 85-55 win over Detroit Mercy, Feb. 8 at the WSU Nutter Center.

Three Raiders scored in double figures led by junior Emily Vogelpohl with 18 points and four steals. She now needs just eight points for 1,000 in her career. Senior Chelsea Welch added 17 points and three steals while Mackenzie Taylor ended with 11 points and eight assists. Symone Simmons grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.

The game stayed close throughout the first half as the Raiders led 31-25 at halftime, but WSU exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 31-13 while shooting 67 percent from the field. The Raiders shot 43 percent overall and out-rebounded UDM 41-31. Wright State is now 17-8, 8-5.

Yellow Jackets drop opener

DUE WEST, S.C. — Cedarville University’s big comeback fell short on baseball opening day as Erskine held on for a 13-9 non-conference victory, Feb. 8.

Game two of the twinbill was suspended in the eighth inning by darkness with the Flying Fleet leading, 9-2. After holding CU scoreless in its first at-bat of the campaign, Erskine erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the frame. However, the Yellow Jackets charged back and a six-run fourth inning cut the difference to 9-8, but they couldn’t equalize in the seven-inning affair. Bryce Hughes made his collegiate debut with three hits and two stolen bases while Logan Eby socked a three-run homer. Colton Potter had two hits and two runs, Markus Neff singled twice with two RBI’s, and Matthew Biermann added two hits including a double.

XHS sports parents meeting

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Hall of fame nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.