Sports Digest

Warner boys advance

XENIA — Warner Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament with a 52-49 overtime victory over Lebanon Maroon Feb. 10. Ray Greene scored 24 of his game high 26 points in the second half. Ayden Rose added 13, Jalin Adams seven, Aaron Adkins four, and Masin Bowen two. The Bucs will play Miamisburg Saturday, Feb 17.

Bellbrook boys win pair

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook beat Brookville, 56-51, in boys high school basketball Feb. 9. Storm Painter led the Golden Eagles with 14 points. Brennen Cramp and Skyler Golden contributed off the bench for Bellbrook. The Bellbrook reserves won, 55-32, while the freshmen won, 42-20.

Bellbrook beat Clinton-Massie, 55-46, Feb. 10. Donnie Crouch led with 12 points, while Painter had 10.

Bellbrook is 12-8 overall and 9-2 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division, tied with Franklin for first place. Each has one divisional game left Friday, Feb. 16. Franklin hosts Valley View, while Bellbrook visits Eaton. A win by Bellbrook clinches at least a tie for the division title. Bellbrook visits Preble Shawnee, Tuesday, Feb. 13 in a SWBL crossover game that doesn’t count in the division standings.

Greeneview boys eighth, girls sixth

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s boys and girls bowling teams competed in the Ohio Heritage Conference championships Feb. 10. The boys were eighth with a total of 2,761 pins, while the girls were sixth with 2,376 pins. Mechanicsburg’s boys and girls (3,757 and 3,368 respectively) were first.

Anna Willingham was 15th overall with games of 132, 110, and 166 for a 408 series, while Jackie Kasner was 17th with a 388 series (117, 131, 140). Emily Crum was 19th with games of 114, 130, and 132 for a 376, Katy Hilbig 20th with games of 135, 115, and 123 for a 373; and Erin Miller 32nd with games of 91, 95, and 103 for a 289.

Adam Schornak was 20th overall with games of 147, 176, and 184 for a 507, while Steven Ross was 25th with games of 152, 165, and 162 for a 479. Brysten Boiser was 29th with games of 175, 174, and 103 for a 452, and Darian England 35th with games of 125, 104, and 121 for a 350. Sam Warner bowled games of 106 and 119 for a 225, while Gage White rolled a 119.

CSU men top KSU

WILBERFORCE — Central State University beat rival Kentucky State, 97-95, in overtime Feb. 10. Charles Ruise scored 24 of his game-high 27 points during the second half and overtime including the game winner with 1.7 seconds left.. Jeremy Brown added a season-high 19 points and led CSU with 14 rebounds. Chris Scott notched his ninth double-double this season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Frank Barber III added 15 points and seven assists.

CSU trailed, 32-31, at halftime but a quick spurt in the second half gave the Marauders a seven-point lead 7 minutes in. KSU scored four straight to tie it at 55-55 and then led 81-73 with 2:16 left in the game. CSU cut it to four with 1:04 left and then Barber tied it in the final seconds on a putback.

The win improves the Marauders to 11-14 overall and 9-8 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

CSU women win again

WILBERFORCE — Sierra Harley scored 18 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Central State University women to a 62-53 road win over Kentucky State University, Feb. 10. Chervelle Cox added 10 points and seven rebounds for CSU, which trailed, 31-30, at halftime. CSU outscored KSU, 22-11, in the third to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

CSU is 19-5 overall and 13-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

XHS sports parents meeting Thursday

XENIA — The next OHSAA parents meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 15 in Xenia High School Auditorium for spring athletes grades 7-12 for Xenia High School and Warner Middle School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Hall of fame nominations now being taken

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Museum offers February deal

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February. The discount applies to all fans. Children ages four and younger are free.

Additionally, fans can get $5 off the regular price of ballpark tours during the month of February. The 2-hour Major League Clubhouse Tour includes the Reds clubhouse, radio and TV booths, dugouts and more. Two tours are available each Saturday through March.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923.

Horizon tourney tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the 2018 Little Caesars Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship — to be played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — are on sale at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena Box Office, or the Little Caesars Arena Ticket Sales and Service Office 313-471-7575. Fans can purchase tickets now by calling or visiting their favorite school’s box office.

Ticket prices for Motor City Madness, which will take place March 2-6, begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The tournament will culminate with a pair of championship games on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament on the line.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.