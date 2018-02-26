Cedarville hosting G-MAC women’s basketball tournament

CEDARVILLE — The 2018 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will be staged at the Callan Athletic Center beginning on Thursday, March 1. The eight-team event features seven games in three days with the winner earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championship.

SESSION I – Thursday, March 1 – Quarterfinals: GAME 1 – Noon – No. 7 seed Kentucky Wesleyan (15-11) vs. No. 2 Walsh (20-8); GAME 2 – 2:30 p.m. – No. 6 Ohio Dominican (18-10) vs. No. 2 Findlay (20-6).

SESSION II – Thursday, March 1 – Quarterfinals: GAME 3 – 6 p.m. – No. 8 Lake Erie (13-15) vs. No. 1 Cedarville (23-5); GAME 4 – 8:30 p.m. – No. 5 Hillsdale (16-10) vs. No. 4 Ursuline (19-9).

SESSION III – Friday, March 2 – Semifinals: GAME 5 – 5 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2; GAME 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4.

SESSION IV – Saturday, March 3 – Championship: GAME 7 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6.

Ticket information

General admission will be $6 adults, $3 students age 6 through college (with ID), seniors. Children 5 years old and under admitted free. G-MAC school students, faculty and staff free with school ID.

Reserved chairback seats (limited quantity) cost $7 adults, $4 students, seniors.

The games will have live coverage. All seven games will be streamed free of charge across the G-MAC Digital Network (https://portal.stretchinternet.com/greatmidwest/). Live Stats will be available via SIDEARM Stats.