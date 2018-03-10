Four area wrestlers in this morning’s State Consolation Semis

COLUMBUS — Good morning from the Jerome Schottenstein Center, here on the Ohio State University campus.

The Greene County area has four talented high school wrestlers in action today, with each of them guaranteed a spot on the podium when the day is done.

All four wrestlers are competing in the consolation semifinal round this morning.

In Division II, Bellbrook senior 138 pounder Ben Sherrill will open with a match against Maxx Peters of Uhrichville Claymont. Sherrill had advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinal match before losing Friday night March 9 by a narrow 2-0 decision to Norwalk district champion Mike Clark of Medina Buckeye.

A win over Peters would put Sherrill in the third-place match.

There’s three wrestlers vying for a shot at third place in Division III, and two of them could very possibly be facing each other.

In the 126-pound bracket, three-time state champion Tommy Hoskins of Legacy Christian Academy is in a consolation semifinal match with Newcomerstown’s Logan Hursey. In the same weight class, Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks is in the other consolation semi against Zach Larue of Akron Manchester. Should Hoskins and Hendricks both win, they would face each other in the 126-pound battle for third place.

Hoskins defeated Hendricks last week in the district finals at Troy’s Hobart Arena. The Legacy Christian Academy senior and future Oklahoma Sooner wrestler was surprised with a 4-2 sudden victory upset loss to two-time state champ Cole Mattin of Delta in the championship semifinals Friday night. Hendricks also lost in the championship finals to a two-time champ: Klay Reeves of Johnstown Northridge, who claimed a narrow 4-2 decision over the Rams junior.

In Division III at 132 pounds, Legacy Christian freshman Clint Brown is still in the hunt for a possible third-place finish. Brown too is in this morning’s consolation semifinals. He’ll take on Niko Chilson of Rootstown.

The consolation semifinals are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. Win or lose, the competitors will then have roughly an hour to rest up and recharge for their next matches. Those third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches are scheduled to start at approximately 11 a.m. today.

Check back on here, or visit the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s website at ohsaa.org, for updates throughout the day. We’ll post results as soon as we can.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

After covering the Bellbrook girls high school basketball team's exciting Division II regional final win over Tippecanoe on Friday night March 9, John Bombatch is covering the four Greene County wrestlers in Saturday's March 10 consolation rounds.

