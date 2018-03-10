Hendricks fifth, Sherrill sixth at state wrestling meet

COLUMBUS — In their final matches of the 2017-‘18 season, Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks finished fifth and Bellbrook senior Ben Sherrill was sixth at the 81st state high school wrestling individual tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, on the Ohio State University campus.

Hendricks decisioned Logan Hursey of Newcomerstown, 10-4, to claim fifth in the Division III 126-pound weight class. Hursey had lost in his previous match (in the consolation semifinals) to Legacy Christian’s Tommy Hoskins.

With the win, Hendricks closes out his junior season with a 37-7 record. He was 3-2 at the state tourney.

Wilmington district runner up Ben Sherrill of Bellbrook lost to Aurora’s Andy Garr, 3-1, in the Division II 138-pound fifth-place match. With a 2-3 record against the state’s best, Sherrill ends his high school senior season with a 37-6 overall record.

